Magic Preseason Profile: Will Caleb Houstan Carve Out Role in Rookie Year?

The Orlando Magic selected Caleb Houstan with its second-round pick this summer. How much will the rookie from Michigan play in his rookie season?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic rookie Caleb Houstan is the youngest player on the roster.

At just 19 years old, Houstan was born just five months before LeBron James entered the league. After one year at Michigan, Houstan went straight to the pros and was taken by the Magic with the 34th pick in the NBA Draft.

Let's take a look back at what Houstan was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Houstan entered his freshman year at the University of Michigan as a five-star recruit, joining a team coming off a Final Four run.

Houstan didn't perform up to the standards of his high school rating, but he averaged 10.1 points while shooting over 35 percent from the three-point line.

2022-23 Season Preview

Houstan likely won't see much playing time in Orlando this season. He's coming to a young team, so there are players still developing that will see playing time before Houstan.

Expect Houstan to play a decent amount with the G League affiliate in Lakeland, where he'll be able to develop even further and get a consistent amount of minutes.

However, as the team moves into the latter half of the year, there will likely be more opportunities for Houstan to play minutes in Orlando.

