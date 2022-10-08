Magic Preseason Profile: Breakout Year for R.J. Hampton?

The Orlando Magic face an interesting dilemma with its guards. R.J. Hampton will be in the mix for a lot of minutes, but what will he do with them?

ORLANDO - R.J. Hampton is entering his third NBA season, and things may be slowing down for the 21-year-old Orlando Magic guard.

After being traded in the middle of his rookie year, Hampton has been forced to adapt to a slew of different twists and turns throughout his career. But for the first time since his senior year of high school, Hampton's basketball is keeping him in the same city as the year before. Perhaps the familiarity could lead to promising results.

Let's take a look back at what Hampton was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Hampton played primarily off the bench in 64 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.6 points while shooting 35 percent from beyond the three-point line. He would usually be the first guard off the bench, but also saw consistent minutes because injuries plagued every member of the Magic backcourt.

Outside of Mo Bamba, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris, Hampton was the team's best three-point shooter. It just didn't seem like the volume was there in terms of finding Hampton looks on the perimeter.

2022-23 Season Preview

This season, Hampton might creep his way into the starting lineup after injuries to Markelle Fultz, Harris and Jalen Suggs. The Magic need Hampton to step up in multiple ways, including his three-point shooting and playmaking abilities.

This is a big year for Hampton in terms of his future in Orlando. Should he improve, he may net himself a spot in the Magic's rotation long term. If not, he could have one foot out before he approaches free agency.

The Magic need to decide by the end of the month whether to exercise his club option for next season. If the Magic decide not to exercise that option, he'll be a free agent at the end of the season with an unknown future in the NBA.

However, the good news for Hampton is that he will have that opportunity to prove himself as long as he stays healthy.

