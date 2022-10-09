Skip to main content

Magic Preseason Profile: Gary Harris Adds Veteran Presence in Orlando

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris signed a two-year deal this offseason. However, the 29-year-old tore his meniscus earlier this summer and his status for the year is in question.

ORLANDO - Apart from Terrence Ross, Gary Harris is the oldest player on the Orlando Magic roster to begin the season.

Harris could have signed with a potential playoff contender and carved out a role with a new team in free agency this offseason, but the 29-year-old opted to stay with the Magic on a new two-year deal.

Let's take a look back at what Harris was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Harris started 30 games in 61 appearances for the Magic, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Harris would enter the starting lineup when Jalen Suggs was injured, or he would usually be one of the first players off the bench to create a shooting spark from the three-point line.

In his best performance of the season, Harris scored 28 points in a win against the Detroit Pistons, proving he can contribute towards a high-octane offense.

2022-23 Season Preview

Harris tore his meniscus over the offseason and his timetable to return is up in the air.

When he returns, he likely won't see much playing time with Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and perhaps Jalen Suggs (if he becomes healthy) ahead of him on the depth chart.

That being said, Harris can still be one of the team's best three-point shooters and he adds a lot of value towards spacing, something Orlando needs to work on.

There's also a chance that Harris becomes a trade candidate at the February deadline.

While there is a world where Harris returns to form and carves out a decent role in Orlando this season, the chances are not very likely.

