Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Snubbed For Rookie of the Month?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. BENNEDICT MATHURIN, NOT PAOLO BANCHERO, NAMED ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

"Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, whose building a strong case to be the Sixth Man of the Year, is the only player ahead of Banchero. But if Banchero continues along this trajectory, he could reclaim that top spot very soon."

2. GARY HARRIS TWEAKS HAMSTRING

"This injury plague has been a constant trend for the Magic all season, current possessing the most hurt roster in the association according to Man-Games Lost."

With the return of Fultz and Anthony, the Magic receive much needed reinforcements after playing its Monday night game with just nine players."

3. FEET TO THE FIRE

“One thing that I'll add to that is holding each other’s feet to the fire," Fultz said. "We know that we want to compete. In those moments in the game where things are not going our way or even going well, we have to stick together and talk to each other. We can’t not speak up when something is going wrong. That’s with everything on the court and off the court. That’s our next step, again, as far as growing and maturing as basketball players and as young men."

4. MAVS UPSET BY PISTONS

"Coming off a big win against a hot Golden State Warriors team that ended a four-game skid, the Mavs got manhandled by the Detroit Pistons in a disappointing 131-125 loss in overtime."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

