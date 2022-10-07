Magic Starting 5: Orlando Grabs First Preseason Win

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BEAT SPURS IN COMEBACK FASHION

"The Magic trailed by as much as 19 points in the first half, but Orlando began chipping away and eventually overtook the Spurs. Orlando went on a 9-0 run after trailing 95-91 in the course of a minute to seal the victory and run off the court."

2. DEVIN CANNADY IS STILL HERE

"While his career hasn't amounted to his pre-draft hype, Fultz still has a lot of value as a point guard in the league and can lead the Magic backcourt to success this season."

3. FAIL FOR THE FRENCHMAN?

"Many teams, including the Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, appear to be plotting to tank this season in order to position themselves for Wembanyama. But in the case the Knicks don't land on the moon, they could still land a star in Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, or Amen Thompson.

"Wembanyama showed in his exhibition against G League Ignite why he is so coveted. He scored 37 points while making 7-of-11 threes and blocking five shots. Nobody in NBA history has recorded a stat line like that ... making him arguably the most intriguing draft prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tonight against the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 12 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.