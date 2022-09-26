Magic Starting 5: Training Camp Roster Finalized; Markelle Fultz Fractures Toe

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC ROSTER REVEALED

"The team made its final adjustments over the weekend before finalizing its 20-man roster, signing Summer League standouts Zavier Simpson and Aleem Ford to deals. By signing two players to the roster that stood at 19, the team waived recently-signed Joel Ayayi in a corresponding move."

2. FULTZ FRACTURES TOE

"Fultz was expected to compete for the team's starting point guard role alongside Cole Anthony, but the former No. 1 overall pick will be sidelined for the foreseeable future."

3. PAOLO'S OUTLOOK

"Going up against top-level NBA talent on a nightly basis is going to be slightly different than playing against other college players or Summer League rosters. Banchero has the physical build at 6-10, 250 to withstand the wear and tear that an NBA season brings, it just might take some time to get used to."

4. MAGIC MOVES

"A team over a decade removed from its last playoff series victory should perhaps be grateful to merit even a single representative, as the Magic did in the latest manifest. However, such representation is a double-edged sword, as the player in question ... top overall pick Paolo Banchero coming in at No. 82 ... has yet to play an official game in the NBA.

"Which of Banchero's teammates are best equipped and paced to join him on next year's edition? Here's four players who could give him some company ..."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 23 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.