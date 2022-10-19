Magic vs. Pistons Regular Season Tip-Off: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic travel to Motor City to take on the Detroit Pistons for both teams first regular season contest of the 2022 campaign.

ORLANDO - For the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference last season, opening their regular season against one another just seems right.

Because on paper, these two franchises have a lot in common.

In 2021, the Pistons were granted the No. 1 pick, selecting game-changing point forward Cade Cunningham, whereas the Magic received the same opportunity this offseason, selecting Duke product Paolo Banchero.

On top of that, both teams also surround those franchise cornerstones with multiple young intriguing pieces, many of which also being early first round selections.

And finally but arguably the most important aspect, these teams fanbases are craving some success, with either franchise needing to go all the way back to 2010 for a playoff series victory.

However, that can all change this season, with Chapter 1 of the 2022-23 NBA regular season story tipping-off tonight.

Here are three key things to monitor when the Magic take on the Pistons Wednesday in its regular season opener ...

What Does Jamahl Mosley's Rotation Look Like?

Just because the Magic finalized its 15-man roster earlier this week, does not mean the work stops to ensure the best product is on the floor.

A roster consisting of 11 first-round selections since 2017, including seven lottery picks, there is no shortage of young talent on this Orlando team.

"The great part of the team we have around [Banchero] is that Markelle [Fultz] has been the No. 1 pick [in 2017], Jalen [Suggs] was the fifth pick [last year], Franz [Wagner] has felt and experienced it."

But the issue that lies is simply who will play and who will not.

Taking a look at this season's roster, it can be easy to spot where there will be log-jams for playing time.

Guards: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris (two-way)

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield (two-way)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Mo Wagner

With Suggs, Isaac, Harris and Fultz out with injuries tonight, it will be interesting to see how head coach Jamahl Mosley will utilize different areas of his bench.

Along with when those four return to the court, how they will be plugged back into game speed.

This game will be an experiment on different sets, lineups, and schemes for a long season ahead.

Banchero and Wagner One-Two Punch

"I really like the [Franz Wagner] and Banchero combo," The Ringer host Bill Simmons said. "I like their team so I'm going over [26.5]. I like their Play-In bet at +700, I think it's good value, could they be the tenth team in the East? Why not."

Following an exceptional run at this years EuroBasket, Wagner will look to add onto his First-Team All Rookie nod a season ago.

Averaging over 16 points and four rebounds in just about 26 minutes per game for Germany, the second-year forward will use the experience he gained playing on an international stage this go around for the Magic.

And while the expectations for Banchero are sky-high for the No. 1 pick, Wagner has made the transition seamless for the rookie forward.

"Playing with [Wagner] is just easy." Banchero said following the preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. "I've never really been able to make backdoor cuts and just get easy layups and this is only our second game playing together."

The franchise and fans hopes this is just one of many games for the two, and eventual dynamic duo of the foreseeable future for Orlando.

Can the Magic Take Care of the Basketball?

Despite posting a 4-1 record over preseason, the fifth-worst team in protecting the basketball last season, averaged 19.2 turnovers over their five preseason contests.

Mosley's club will need to get this problem in check against the Pistons; a team who has the ability to go outrun any team on any given night.

“They push the basketball and attack that paint,” Mosley said. “Their defense is something that’s been very unique in that they’re one of the most switching teams throughout the league. Our ability to score against switching has to be on point. Our understanding of where we’re going on cuts [and] how our spacing has got to be accurate is very important for us.”

Detroit has have an abundance of versatile defenders that can guard multiple different positions including: Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Killian Hayes, and this year's first-round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Despite the problems that arose a season ago, Orlando still had a hard time giving other teams extra possession over the past two weeks, committing more than 15 turnovers in each of its preseason games.

And while those games do not count towards the standings, it will still need to be an area to improve upon for a team with play-in aspirations.

How both teams treat this game could be a reflection on who is more ahead in their respective rebuilds. Who will step up off the bench? Can Banchero and Wagner be a lethal one-two punch for the Magic? Will both teams make the play-in this season? This game will be a fun one.

