Magic vs. Thunder Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-6) is back on the floor tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3).
The Magic is looking for its first road win, while the Thunder is trying to win its fourth consecutive game after dropping the first three contests on the schedule.
The biggest matchup of the night would have been No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, but the latter suffered a foot injury during the summer and is out for the rest of the season.
That means Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Western Conference Player of the Week, takes center stage for Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points over the first six games of the season for the Thunder.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Thunder Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Thunder Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
- Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Josh Giddey (OUT - Ankle)
- Chet Holmgren (OUT - Foot)
Magic vs. Thunder Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Terrence Ross
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SG Tre Mann
- SF Aaron Wiggins
- PF Lu Dort
- C Aleksej Pokusevski
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.