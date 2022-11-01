Magic vs. Thunder Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is looking for its second win of the season. Could it come on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-6) is back on the floor tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3).

The Magic is looking for its first road win, while the Thunder is trying to win its fourth consecutive game after dropping the first three contests on the schedule.

The biggest matchup of the night would have been No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, but the latter suffered a foot injury during the summer and is out for the rest of the season.

That means Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Western Conference Player of the Week, takes center stage for Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points over the first six games of the season for the Thunder.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Thunder Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Thunder Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)

Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)

Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)

Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey (OUT - Ankle)

Chet Holmgren (OUT - Foot)

Magic vs. Thunder Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Terrence Ross

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Tre Mann

SF Aaron Wiggins

PF Lu Dort

C Aleksej Pokusevski

