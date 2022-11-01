Skip to main content

Magic vs. Thunder Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is looking for its second win of the season. Could it come on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-6) is back on the floor tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3).

The Magic is looking for its first road win, while the Thunder is trying to win its fourth consecutive game after dropping the first three contests on the schedule.

The biggest matchup of the night would have been No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, but the latter suffered a foot injury during the summer and is out for the rest of the season.

That means Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Western Conference Player of the Week, takes center stage for Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points over the first six games of the season for the Thunder.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Thunder Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Thunder Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
  • Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Josh Giddey (OUT - Ankle)
  • Chet Holmgren (OUT - Foot)

Magic vs. Thunder Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Terrence Ross
  • SG Franz Wagner
  • SF Bol Bol
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SG Tre Mann
  • SF Aaron Wiggins
  • PF Lu Dort
  • C Aleksej Pokusevski

