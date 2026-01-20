Why Magic have poor midseason report card grade

The Orlando Magic are 23-19 through 42 games so far this season.

That record puts them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons who lead the conference with a 31-10 record.

Considering the fact that the Magic were expected to be in the top three or four teams in the conference, they have not performed up to expectations. That's why ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton gave them a "C" in his midseason report card article.

"Health is the optimistic explanation for why the Magic are falling short of high expectations after adding Desmond Bane last summer. In 19 games with both Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, Orlando went 12-7 and outscored opponents by 5.7 PPG, looking very much like a contender," Pelton wrote.

"Wagner recently returned from a high ankle sprain that cost him All-Star consideration, while Suggs is dealing with an MCL contusion. The concern is that the Magic didn't find more success building their offense around Bane and Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 21.1 PPG, down from 25.9 a year ago."

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic health lowers their ceiling

The Magic have not been fully healthy since the beginning of November before Banchero went down with a groin injury. The Magic saw some success in November, which led them to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas, but they were eliminated by the New York Knicks who went on to win the tournament.

Since then, the team has had injuries with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and that has hurt their overall record.

Luckily for the Magic, there is still 40 games left to go in the schedule, and the team is only three games back of the number two seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have been in a lot of close games so far this season, and if they were fully healthy, there is an argument to be made that they would be right there in the thick of things at number two with the Celtics.

If the Magic can find a way to stay healthy and consistent, they should be moving up the standings and matching those preseason expectations.

The Magic are back in the United States after their European tour, and they will take on the Charlotte Hornets in their first game back stateside. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories