Tyus Jones trade has pros and cons for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Tyus Jones has been the subject of trade rumors in the last couple of weeks.

The reason behind Jones being in on the trade block does not have to do with his performance or his role with the team. While there could be a case made that rookie Jace Richardson has been outperforming him this season, that isn't the reason why the Magic would trade him if they did. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn explained why Jones is on the trade block.

"Jones makes $7 million. The Magic are about $5.5 million above the luxury tax line. Getting below the line this year is important with Paolo Banchero's rookie extension kicking in next season and a big Anthony Black contract looming down the line. The Magic will be paying the tax for a long time. Delaying the repeater clock as long as possible is vital. If it costs some second-round picks to get below the line, then so be it," Quinn wrote.

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones looks on before a game against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Tyus Jones could be traded by Magic

The Magic are in a different difficult place when it comes to Jones because he is valued highly among people in the organization, especially head coach Jamahl Mosley.

"He's the rock, you know, he kind of steadies the ship," Mosley said of Jones last month after he helped beat the Chicago Bulls. "And, you know, I thought that group that we had out there on the court was the ones that really changed the momentum, and we was able to ride that wave all the way to the buzzer."

Jones is a valued veteran voice for the team, especially the second unit. Having a rookie guard like Richardson come into the league can be overwhelming, but pairing him with a veteran like Jones in the backcourt could do wonders for his development that aren't seen on the court.

The Magic gained something by trading Jones, especially when it comes to the numbers and financial situation. However, there is a lot the team loses by trading Jones, and that cannot be understated. The Magic have to figure out whether or not the pros outweigh the cons with keeping Jones versus trading him.

Jones and the Magic are back in action for their next game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

