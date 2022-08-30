Magic Starting 5: Markelle Fultz Eyeing More Playing Time?

1. BEST YOUNG CORE?

"So far, the Magic has already managed to add intriguing young players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr., among plenty of others. How well off are they long-term compared to other NBA teams?"

2. FULTZ GAINING BIGGER ROLE?

"With Gary Harris suffering a torn meniscus earlier this week, the Orlando Magic will look for the best way to fill that void at the start of the upcoming season. The player that’s most-likely to fill that void is one that’s no stranger to bouncing back from a history of knee injuries — sixth-year guard Markelle Fultz."

3. DRAYMOND TO DALLAS?

"Here is it noted that he will be eligible for an extension following the 2022-23 season, and that therefore the Warriors might consider moving him. So, ProSportsDaily writes, 'If the Warriors think that man should be Green, they might want to consider getting ahead of the problem and trading him before he walks for nothing.'"

4. LAKERS HELP IN KNICKS MITCHELL TRADE?

"Per Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers could be the ultimate cog in the Mitchell trade machine. The Lakers' first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 could become particularly intriguing, as could Russell Westbrook's expiring contract that carries a cap hit of over $47 million this season."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Michael Doleac is the only player in Magic franchise history to wear No. 51.

