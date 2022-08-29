Dallas Mavs Donuts: Trade for Draymond Green In Warriors Blockbuster?

DALLAS - Dallas Mavs Donuts with fingers crossed on Luka Doncic ... now and forever ...

DONUT 1. DRAYMOND GREEN FUN

When we watched Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors handle the Mavs in the playoffs, yes, it occurred to us that if Dallas had Green, the series would've gone differently.

Can the Mavs someday have Green?

Here is it noted that he will be eligible for an extension following the 2022-23 season, and that therefore the Warriors might consider moving him. So, ProSportsDaily writes, "If the Warriors think that man should be Green, they might want to consider getting ahead of the problem and trading him before he walks for nothing. Here’s a trade that has them sending him to the Dallas Mavericks:

Golden State Warriors Receive: G/F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 First-Round Pick (DAL)

Dallas Mavericks Receive: F/C Draymond Green”

Again, this is purely speculative fun. But ... that would shift the balance of power in the West, agreed?

DONUT 2. GARY HARRIS TEARS MENISCUS

An unfortunate deal in Orlando with a nasty injury. The word: "With this injury, the outlook is bleak for Harris. He was already struggling to find minutes in a crowded, young backcourt and if this injury keeps him out during the start of training camp when these young players are improving, it could knock Harris out of the rotation completely."

DONUT 3. EVEN MORE UNFORTUNATE ...

Chet Holmgren is done before he even gets started. OKC needs all the firepower it can collect, not only as a team but as a franchise. And now the prized rookie is done for the year.

Holmgren will miss the his entire rookie season due to a right foot injury, the 7-footer Holmgren having sustained a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in that Pro-Am game in Seattle.

DONUT 4: LUKA IS OK

No, we do not think we were overreacting when we held our breath over the weekend when Luka Doncic seems to hurt his ankle playing for Slovenia. And yes, we understand why some MFFL wish he wasn't playing for Slovenia at all.

DONUT 5. FRANZ WAGNER, GERMANY BEAT LUKA DONCIC, SLOVENIA

Speaking of which ... On Sunday, Franz Wagner was a big helper as Germany’s second-leading scorer with 16 points as they defeated Doncic’s Slovenia in a 90-71 blowout. Also worth nothing: Wagner’s teammate Dennis Schroder led Germany with 17 points and 10 assists.

DONUT 6. WHY DENNIS?

And why, you might ask, is Dennis Schroder "also worth noting''? Because there is another round of rumors that connects him to the Mavs. Which triggers us into reminding you that there is a certain powerful voice inside the Mavs organization who has historically not been a fan of Dennis'.

And we'll leave it at that.

7. KD TO THE KNICKS?

Are the Knicks chasing the wrong guy in Utah's Donovan Mitchell?

Here's the notion that it is Kevin Durant should be the guy who joins up with the Knicks, and just comes across the street from Brooklyn to do so.

8. BUT WAIT - DURANT STAYS IN BROOKLYN

This week, Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement saying Durant and the Nets have agreed to 'move forward' in hopes of building a championship team." And that sounds fine, for the moment. But what about Durant seemingly disrespecting Marks and coach Steve Nash as he tried to craft his exit? I saw Stephen A. Smith on ESPN attempt to dismiss that as an issue, claiming it was "just negotiating.''

But KD broke something here. And just showing up - even showing up to score 29 points per game - doesn't automatically repair it.

9. 3 EAST TEAMS INTERESTED IN DONOVAN MITCHELL

Via The Athletic, Mitchell has cut his list of preferred destinations down to three teams: New York, Brooklyn and Miami."

10. REMEMBER KEMBA?

Buyout candidate Kemba Walker for Dallas? I doubt that.

Trade candidate Kemba Walker for Dallas? Good try, but that would be literally impossible, so I'm going to go ahead and doubt that, too.

11. JADEN HARDY FOR ROY?

The 20-year-old guard may have been drafted in the second round, but Vegas thinks he’s a top-10 candidate for Rookie of the Year.

12. THE FINAL WORD

“I would say the whole journey. I was dreaming of just playing in the NBA, and now here with my signature shoe, it’s an unbelievable journey,” said Doncic in an interview with SLAM Magazine, where he graced the latest cover with his new Luka Jordan 1s.

