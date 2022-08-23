Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Top 10 Power Forward?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO: TOP 10 PF?

"Banchero showcased his impressive potential during the NBA Summer League before the Magic shut him down after two games. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, 2.5 steals, and one block per game in Las Vegas."

2. FRANZ BALLING OUT IN EUROPE, BUT GERMANY STRUGGLES

"However, heading into their final exhibition game against Serbia, Wagner and his team would be without Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis and it showed on the scoreboard in a 83-58 demolition."

3. TOP 10 MAGIC GAMES THIS SEASON

"In reality, every game is important for the Magic, but these games might have a deeper meaning based on the timing, opponent or occasion."

4. JAZZ UP OFFER FOR MITCHELL

"In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Franz Wagner scored 20 or more points in 17 appearances last season. His season-high 38 points came in December against the Milwaukee Bucks.