Which Magic Player Has Most Trade Value?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic haven't the busiest team on the trade market since starting its rebuild, but the team has several players with value.

In The Ringer's 2022 Trade Value List, 64 players from around the league are named and two members of the Magic are found on the list. Second-year pro Franz Wagner lands at No. 52, but No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero finds himself higher than any other Magic player at No. 28.

Wagner is listed in a group dubbed "The Upside Gang" alongside Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) and Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder.

Banchero finds himself a little bit higher in a group called “Too Young, Too Cheap, Too Good … Please Stop Calling Us.”

Banchero is there ahead of LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Banchero's group is aptly named, and features several players who really don't make sense to trade ... except if it's for someone like Kevin Durant.

Speaking of Durant, he is in a category of his own called “We’re Not Trading Him (but Make Us an Offer).” Overall, Durant ranks No. 10. Rounding out the rest of the top-10 are Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Considering the team just drafted Banchero, there's no chance the team will trade him anytime soon, as the hope is for the team to utilize him as a foundational piece for the team moving forward.