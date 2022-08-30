Re-Drafting 2018: Where Are 3 Magic Big Men Selected?

After just two playoff appearances in the last 10 seasons and eight top-10 draft picks in that span - including the No. 1 overall selection of Paolo Banchero in June - the Orlando Magic is hitting one of the most exciting points for the franchise since the prime days of star center Dwight Howard.

And when looking at the current team, this hype has been built up through a roster where 13 of coach Jamahl Mosley's 19 players were a first-round pick upon entering the league, with the Magic making six of these selections.

But let's focus on the 2018 draft. The Magic had the No. 6 overall pick and selected Mo Bamda out of Texas. Looking back, Orlando ended up with two other big men that were eventually picked in the first round after Bamba was off the board.

Bleacher Report recently did a re-draft of 2018 and made major changes to the draft board compared to where the original order of selections lined up.

Along with Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner made their way onto the re-draft. Here's where they all ended up:

No. 8 - Wendell Carter Jr. (originally picked No. 7)

No. 15 - Mo Bamba (originally picked No. 6)

No. 29 - Moritz Wagner (originally picked No. 25)

All three big men have claimed their stake as a NBA players since entering the league, with Bamba and Carter possessing the most All-Star potential.

Though he was selected one pick after Bamba by the Chicago Bulls, Carter Jr. has emerged as one of Orlando's best players since arriving via trade in the deal that sent longtime Magic center Nikola Vucevic to the Windy City.

Carter Jr. has averaged 14.2 points and 10 rebounds since arriving to Orlando, including averages of 15 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his first full season with the team this past year.

For Bamba, things got off to a slow start but he officially broke out last season with career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), assists (1.2), blocks (1.7), games played (71), minutes per game (25.7), and 3-point percentage (38 percent).

Wagner arrived to Orlando in April 2021, making the Magic his fourth team in three years. In his first full season with Orlando this past year, he played in 63 games and averaged nine points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing alongside his younger brother and rookie standout Franz Wagner.

It's hard to look at Orlando's roster - and their impressive big men - and not feel excited about what this season could bring. But as it stands, the team will continue to be viewed as an Eastern Conference bottom-feeder until proven otherwise.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

