Scouting Report: Can Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Live Up to No. 1 Pick Status?

The No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft could be just what the Orlando Magic needed to claw their way back to prominence.

Sometimes Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero doesn't feel like a power forward at all -- in a good way.

Banchero, the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, shows a blend of ball handling, shot creating, and offensive versatility that makes him look like more of a small forward than regular-old bruising four down low.

Physicals:

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Age: 19

Ratings:

Athleticism: 8/10

Banchero has a fantastic level of athleticism that allows him to stand out from his peers. In college, his size, strength, and quickness allowed him to outright bully smaller and slower defenders. However, he does not have the world-class athleticism that, for example, Blake Griffin had as a prospect. While Banchero can't necessarily explode the same way, he can still do enough to consistently finish through contact and secure multiple highlight reels for himself.

Shot Creating: 9.5/10

Perhaps Banchero's greatest strength on offense is his ability to create great shot looks for himself. The young star shined in isolation scenarios where he could generally use his physique to make his way to the hoop or shoot a relatively open midrange. His high release is somewhat reminiscent of a young Jayson Tatum and makes it easy for him to produce on contested looks.

Scoring: 9/10

Banchero has the capability for impressive production on all three levels, with no singular level sticking out as a weak point. He shot 33.8 percent from three-point range for the Duke Blue Devils while showing great efficiency inside the arc at 47.8 percent overall field goal.

One aspect of Banchero's offense that is especially polished is his footwork in the low post. His feel for defenders off pivots gets him a plethora of open lay-ins close to the basket.

In transition, he looks like a small forward and is able to slither his way to the basket in full sprints. His touch around the basket is good but still requires a bit more development.

Playmaking: 9/10

As a playmaker, Banchero is elite. His ability to identify defensive rotations and identify exactly where the ball needs to go and when is a skill that will allow him to change his role in the Magic offense as needed. His playmaking will allow him to be an epicenter of the offense as both a scorer and distributor and will let his teammates see far more open looks on a regular basis.

Ball Handling: 7.5/10

This is one area where Banchero can spend some time improving. Sporadically, he would just lose control of his handle without any real defensive pressure. Though he does have the ability to use his handles to reliably create shots, there have been multiple unforced errors that need to be corrected through improved handles.

Basketball IQ: 8/10

Though he has elite vision already, there are points where Banchero just has lapses in judgement. While he has always been a great passer, there are times when he does play somewhat carelessly. He has had multiple moments where he attempts to split double teams, only to have the ball stripped, for example. In general with NBA defense being much more physical and intelligent than college defense, Banchero will have to ensure that his ability to process the court continues to develop alongside the rest of his skillset.

Defensive Presence: 7.5/10

Banchero can defend most positions and is a good defender, but despite his physical toolset he is not the elite defender one might expect him to be. His lateral speed is limited and while his length allows him to cause some havoc, he isn't a defensive stalwart at the moment.

Given that he is only 19, he should have enough time to develop the intellectual side of his defensive game and become a true disrupter inside the arc.

Bottom Line:

Banchero has all the tools necessary to be a superstar on Orlando's relatively thin roster. Like Luka Doncic, he can change his required role every night, whether that involves locking in and scoring 50 points or taking a back seat and letting his gravity open up looks for teammates.

With his already NBA-level size and scoring ability, Banchero just needs to ensure his handle tightens up a bit and he develops the mental processing speed to continue making NBA-level reads. Given that he is just 19 years old, it's reasonable to expect him to make a significant impact on the Magic's future.