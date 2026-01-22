The Orlando Magic got back to practicing mid-week after an eventful Eurotrip where they got back Franz Wagner and saw Anthony Black throw down one of the dunks of the year a week ago in Berlin prior to getting routed in London on Sunday. Now that they’re back stateside, the hope was to get the band back together completely with Jalen Suggs joining the fray, but he was ruled out on Thursday morning.

Franz Wagner was ruled out on Thursday afternoon, getting held out due to ankle soreness. The Magic announced they’ll monitor how he’ll respond to treatment going forward.

Charlotte is having its own issues since point guard LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable with a thumb contusion and backup Tre Mann has been ruled out due to illness. Ball shot 1-for-15 off the bench on Wednesday, missing all 10 of his 3-point looks.

Coming off a dreadful effort in a rare nationally televised appearance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hornets are playing the second of a back-to-back for the fourth time this month. Charlotte is 6-3 in these situations, which includes a blowout win in Denver on Sunday immediately following a 20-point loss in Golden State. It shot 34 percent from the field and 8-for-47 from 3-point range in a 94-87 home loss to the Cavs.

The Hornets are playing for the fifth time in eight days, so Orlando should have fresher legs despite being unable to add Suggs to the mix like it hoped. Franz Wagner will be playing at Kia Center for the first time since Dec. 9.

Orlando finally won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1, following up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans with their triumph in the Berlin Game behind 26 points and 13 rebounds from Paolo Banchero and 21 points, six boards and seven assists from Black. The Magic have only lost back-to-back games once since late October, so they’ll look to keep that run intact after losing Sunday.

Wagner missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5. He returned on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown and scored 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds despite looking rusty. He scored 14 points on Sunday and is likely to return sooner than later.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WFNZ (Hornets), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Shorthanded Magic look to utilize depth to sting Hornets

The Orlando Magic (23-19) host the Charlotte Hornets (16-28) as they get back to action after flying back across the Atlantic following a two-game split against the Memphis Grizzlies in Europe.

If everything works out, this will be one of the final times they’ll be shorthanded as they take the floor for the third time this season against Charlotte.

Orlando continues to lead the Southeast Division by a game over the Miami Heat as it starts back up and has an eight-game edge on the Hornets, who rank 12th out of 15 Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are a solid 13-7 at Kia Center, while the Hornets are 7-14 on the road.

Charlotte has gone 11-19 against Eastern Conference competition and are 4-4 vs. Southeast Division foes. Orlando is 15-14 against the East and 5-4 within the division.

The Hornets won the most recent meeting 120-105 on Dec. 26, handing the Magic a post-Christmas lump of coal as a visitor. Kon Knueppel suffered a terrible ankle sprain just before halftime that knocked him out of that game, but Ball’s 22 points and a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from Miles Bridges helped Charlotte prevail. Anthony Black led the Magic with 24 points.

That victory snapped a five-game Orlando win streak over Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 12 since ‘23 against their Southeast brethren. An upset would give the Hornets two wins in the same season over the Magic for the first time since ‘21-’22. The teams close out this year’s matchups on March 19 at Spectrum Center.

Orlando’s recent dominance has given it a 67-61 series lead over Charlotte dating back to 1989-90. The Hornets won nine of the first 11 contests.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-110), Grizzlies +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -205, Grizzlies +170

Total: 224.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate



G Sion James

G Kon Knueppel

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS

LaMelo Ball: Questionable - Left Thumb Contusion

Brandon Miller: Probable - Left Ankle Soreness

Mason Plumlee: Out - Right Groin Surgery

KJ Simpson: Out - Left Hip Flexor Strain

Grant Williams: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Tre Mann: Out - Illness

Liam McNeeley: Out - G League (On Assignment)

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic guard Jalen Suggs on missing this game but returning soon: “I’m not going to lie, I’m antsy. I don’t like sitting out. I’ve said that a million times so I ain’t going to beat a broken drum, but I feel good. It’s been nice to gain my perspective, but I’m ready to hoop, I ain’t going to lie."

More Orlando Magic Stories