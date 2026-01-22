Is Jalen Suggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Magic)

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has played in just two games since Dec. 18, and he has not played since Jan. 2 due to a knee injury.

However, the former lottery pick appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, as he's been upgraded to questionable on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Suggs was able to handle "light contact" on Wednesday, according to Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, and the team is waiting to see how he'll respond. While getting upgraded to questionable makes it seem like Suggs has a chance to play in this matchup, it is a little concerning that he's only taken light contact as he works his way back from a lengthy absence.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Jalen Suggs.



"Jalen is getting better. Today, he was doing a little bit of light contact. As you know, we just always go off of how he'll respond to what happened today." pic.twitter.com/Lc7WOQNDQa — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) January 21, 2026

Suggs spent the early portion of the 2025-26 season on a minutes resctrition, and he's only played in 23 games overall for Orlando.

The Gonzaga product is averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. Suggs' impact on the Magic cannot be understated, as the team is 14-9 when he plays and 9-10 in the games that he's missed.

Orlando is set as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Hornets, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

With Suggs' status up in the air for Thursday's game, I'm looking elsewhere in the prop market for this matchup.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Hornets

Franz Wagner OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+103)

Another player that has been banged up for Orlando, Franz Wagner recently returned to the lineup for the Magic during their two-game trip overseas against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wagner was on a minutes restriction in those games, playing 26:41 and 25:56, but he did have a strong showing on the boards, grabbing nine rebounds in a win and four in a loss.

Overall, the star forward is averaging 6.1 rebounds on 9.5 rebound chances per game this season, and I think he may be undervalued in this prop against Charlotte.

Wagner is still playing over half of the game, and he easily cleared this line in his first game back against Memphis. Even though the Hornets are No. 2 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, I think this line is a little low for the former lottery pick on Thursday.

