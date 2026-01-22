Orlando Magic suffer setback as return to full strength placed on pause

The Orlando Magic were hoping to have their core back intact in their first action back from a two-game stop in Europe, but after practicing with everyone in play mid-week, those plans had to be put back on hold prior to Thursday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jalen Suggs, who has missed 14 of the last 16 games with hip and knee injuries after being injured in the NBA Cup semifinal in Las Vegas on Dec. 13, was ruled out with a right knee MCL contusion after originally being questionable to play. The Magic point guard will be held out, despite head coach Jamahl Mosley telling the Orlando Sentinel that he came back “OK” after Wednesday’s workout.

It’s common practice to hold players out until the training staff feels there’s no threat of re-injury, but Suggs was undeniably downgraded from “questionable” to “out,” which suggests there’s a reason for not having him out there against Charlotte, whether it’s his call or the team’s medical staff. He participated in a portion of Thurday's shootaround befoe being ruled out

Here’s some of the on-court work #Magic guard Jalen Suggs went through after Thursday shootaround: https://t.co/ajiREs6BE7 pic.twitter.com/YfnYyBIpNA — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) January 22, 2026

Since his hip injury, Suggs has played in Indiana and Chicago on a minutes restriction, finishing with nearly identical lines that produced averages of 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 45:28 of court time. Suggs had finally gotten back to full strength prior to the NBA Cup matchup, averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his five previous December games.

Suggs entered the season on a restriction to monitor minutes and keep him out of back-to-backs following knee surgery, so he’s only played over 30 six times in his 23 games. Despite that, he’s averaged 15.0 points in addition to career-high clips of 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals. When he’s out there, Orlando has its bulldog setting the tone on the defensive end while pushing tempo in pacing the attack.

Magic want to see a healthy Suggs lead team at full strength

Since Franz Wagner returned in Munich and older brother Moe Wagner came back a few games prior, Orlando was looking forward to having both of them back alongside Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr. and Anthony Black for the first time. That will have to wait until Saturday’s home date with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the earliest.

Suggs played in just 35 games last season before injuries set in, but he never actually got on track as well as he’d been able to prior to last month’s mishap. He’s only been the starter for one full season (‘23-’24), and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range in registering 153 makes from beyond the arc while finishing 106 steals.

Black has emerged in part due to taking on greater playmaking responsibilities due to the absence of Suggs, Banchero and Wagner, so making sure all four can get on track will be a great problem for Mosley to have.

Following this matchup with Charlotte, Orlando begins a stretch where it will play six consecutive games against teams with winning records. It begins this weekend with a home-and-home against the Cavs, followed by a stop in Miami, a home date with the Toronto Raptors and visits to San Antonio and Oklahoma City to open February.

More Orlando Magic stories