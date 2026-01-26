The Orlando Magic are in a bit of a rut after the third straight loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team will get a chance to spark revenge against the Cavs when the two teams meet up inside Rocket Arena for their next game. A big goal from the Magic will be to find a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor.

“Yeah, I mean that’s been our struggle as of late; just how we’re going to manufacture good looks time after time. You know, for the most part, I thought that we played a good brand of basketball. [We] got some open shots throughout the meat of the game, and you know, shots just didn’t fall. But yeah, especially down the stretch, we’ve got to find ways to, you know, generate good looks for us," Desmond Bane said.

Magic Struggling to Get Offense Going

Things did not look good in their London matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and that poured into their next loss at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Things improved in their last game against the Cavaliers, but it still wasn't enough to get a win.

“Offensively, I thought we had a great process of getting open looks. We just got to step in and knock them down; that’s a big portion of it. You get the shots you got to step to them with confidence, knock those shots down. Defensively, Donovan Mitchell got going a little bit, you know; guys hit some timely shots when we’re going on a run. I think you have to give them credit for how they came out," Mosley said after their latest loss.

The Magic have always seemed to struggle with getting open shots to go down at a rate in order to win games. They always seem to find ways to gut out wins and make things harder on themselves, and that appears to be taking its toll now that they have passed the halfway point in the season.

If the Magic can return to their roots where their defense helps create their offense, they could find themselves getting back in the win column.

The Magic are back in action on the court as they take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.

