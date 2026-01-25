Donovan Mitchell's dominant second half fuels Cavs past Magic, and more takeaways
In this story:
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away from the Orlando Magic late, securing a 119-105 win inside Kia Center. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!
In a make-or-miss league, there was a lot of Magic missing:
While Jalen Suggs' return did inject some life into the Magic through the first two-and-a-half quarters, they simply couldn't make enough shots. Wide open ones, too. Overall, they shot just 40.7 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.
However, those numbers through three quarters were 35.5 and 20.0 percent, respectively. Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points, though 15 of those points came in the final quarter when the game was essentially out reach.
Desmond Bane was the Magic's most efficient player through three quarters, scoring 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. But only one other player had more than three made shots (Anthony Black -- 4) over that span.
The Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchell (more on him momentarily), boasted the league's 10th-best offense with the 14th-best defense entering the night. Even with a 35-point fourth quarter, you're not going to climb back against a high-octane offense, with one of the league's best fourth-quarter players, if you're barely shooting 35 percent.
Donovan Mitchell rallies Cavaliers in second half:
Speaking of Mitchell: There aren't very many players who have been better than him this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is the sole reason why the Cavaliers are 26-20 and not substantially worse.
He proved why that was the case inside Kia Center.
Mitchell walled off any chance of a Magic comeback in the second half. He scored 27 of his 36 points over that span, including 17 in the fourth quarter alone on 6-of-9 shooting.
He capped it off with a ridiculous euro-step around Banchero with roughly three minutes to go, giving Cleveland a 109-96 lead, sealing the deal.
Trending in the wrong direction:
The Magic have now lost three-straight by at least 14 points for the first time since 2022-23. It's the fourth time it's happened since 2017-18 and the ninth time since the turn of the century.
In translation, it doesn't happen very often.
Not to mention, each of their last two losses came to teams playing the second night of a back-to-back. When is enough, enough?
While they're still in the thick for a top-6 seed, Orlando is trending in the wrong direction as the All-Star break approaches. Once again, they are in need of a major shake up.
But will it come?
More Orlando Magic OnSi Stories:
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_