The 23–20 Orlando Magic host the 26–20 Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kia Center today at 7 PM EST.

On the season, Orlando holds the 17th-best point differential to Cleveland's 12th-best rating; over the last two weeks, though, the Magic have the 6th-worst point differential, while the Cavs are playing at the 9th-best in the league.

What are the keys to the Orlando Magic bouncing back from a bad loss to Charlotte with a win against a good Cleveland Cavaliers team?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Contain Donovan Mitchell

Mar 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket beside Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Coming off a 33pt and 5 3PM affair last night against the Kings at home in Cleveland, DMitch is back to his usual bucket-getting ways, averaging a career-high 29 points per game on the season.



Mitchell is scoring at every level, including career highs in 3pt volume launching ten threes every night while maintaining a near career-high in efficiency at 38% 3P%, putting up career numbers in 2pt land and at the pinstripe as well.



Containing him won't be easy, but it should be the main goal for Orlando's defense.



Orlando could have its screen-navigating all-defensive guard back at point of attack to throw at Mitchell, as Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to PROBABLE, while Franz Wagner remains OUT. On top of Suggs, Orlando has Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, and Desmond Bane to throw at Mitchell in hopes of slowing him down on the ball and forcing the pass.



Force Mitchell to drive off the 3pt line, take tough twos if he has to shoot, and encourage him to pass the rock; make someone else, anyone else, on the Cavs beat you.

2. Win the free throw margin

Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) moves the ball past Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Orlando rates 2nd in offensive FT Rate; Cleveland rates 20th in defensive FT Rate.



The Cavs only rate 22nd in offensive FT Rate, while the Magic rate just 21st in defensive FT Rate.



If Orlando can buck their own trend and simply defend without fouling, with an emphasis on absolutely not fouling Donovan Mitchell on drives while staying straight up for contests, the Magic can make a huge dent in the free throw margin by playing to their downhill driving foul-drawing strengths on the offensive end.



Winning the free throw margin could help Orlando swing this game.





3. Unleash Playoff Paolo

Mar 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Playoff Paolo put up some killer stats against the Cavs in their 2024 seven-game first round series, with per game averages of...



scoring 27 points

grabbing 9 rebounds

dishing out 4 assists

forcing 1 steal



shooting 40% 3P% from deep on 6 threes per game

hitting 76% FT% of his free throws at 7 free throws per game

converting 48% 2P% of his 16 twos per game



solid scoring efficiency with a 55% TS%

great shooting efficiency with 51% eFG%



great rebounding (21% DRB%)

sound decisionmaking (23% AST% / 16% TOV%)

big overall impact (+4.7 BPM)



Paolo is a playoff killer, upping his numbers to 29pts-8reb-4ast on even better 3pt shooting vs the Celtics.



If Banchero channels his playoff powers in a revenge matchup against the Cavs, while backing up his strong statements about the team playing differently going forward, Orlando could unleash Playoff Paolo in peak form.

