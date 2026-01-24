Orlando Magic have a Donovan Mitchell problem tonight vs. Cavaliers
In this story:
The 23–20 Orlando Magic host the 26–20 Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kia Center today at 7 PM EST.
On the season, Orlando holds the 17th-best point differential to Cleveland's 12th-best rating; over the last two weeks, though, the Magic have the 6th-worst point differential, while the Cavs are playing at the 9th-best in the league.
What are the keys to the Orlando Magic bouncing back from a bad loss to Charlotte with a win against a good Cleveland Cavaliers team?
3 Keys to a Magic Win
1. Contain Donovan Mitchell
Coming off a 33pt and 5 3PM affair last night against the Kings at home in Cleveland, DMitch is back to his usual bucket-getting ways, averaging a career-high 29 points per game on the season.
Mitchell is scoring at every level, including career highs in 3pt volume launching ten threes every night while maintaining a near career-high in efficiency at 38% 3P%, putting up career numbers in 2pt land and at the pinstripe as well.
Containing him won't be easy, but it should be the main goal for Orlando's defense.
Orlando could have its screen-navigating all-defensive guard back at point of attack to throw at Mitchell, as Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to PROBABLE, while Franz Wagner remains OUT. On top of Suggs, Orlando has Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, and Desmond Bane to throw at Mitchell in hopes of slowing him down on the ball and forcing the pass.
Force Mitchell to drive off the 3pt line, take tough twos if he has to shoot, and encourage him to pass the rock; make someone else, anyone else, on the Cavs beat you.
2. Win the free throw margin
Orlando rates 2nd in offensive FT Rate; Cleveland rates 20th in defensive FT Rate.
The Cavs only rate 22nd in offensive FT Rate, while the Magic rate just 21st in defensive FT Rate.
If Orlando can buck their own trend and simply defend without fouling, with an emphasis on absolutely not fouling Donovan Mitchell on drives while staying straight up for contests, the Magic can make a huge dent in the free throw margin by playing to their downhill driving foul-drawing strengths on the offensive end.
Winning the free throw margin could help Orlando swing this game.
3. Unleash Playoff Paolo
Playoff Paolo put up some killer stats against the Cavs in their 2024 seven-game first round series, with per game averages of...
scoring 27 points
grabbing 9 rebounds
dishing out 4 assists
forcing 1 steal
shooting 40% 3P% from deep on 6 threes per game
hitting 76% FT% of his free throws at 7 free throws per game
converting 48% 2P% of his 16 twos per game
solid scoring efficiency with a 55% TS%
great shooting efficiency with 51% eFG%
great rebounding (21% DRB%)
sound decisionmaking (23% AST% / 16% TOV%)
big overall impact (+4.7 BPM)
Paolo is a playoff killer, upping his numbers to 29pts-8reb-4ast on even better 3pt shooting vs the Celtics.
If Banchero channels his playoff powers in a revenge matchup against the Cavs, while backing up his strong statements about the team playing differently going forward, Orlando could unleash Playoff Paolo in peak form.
Read More Orlando Magic News
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK