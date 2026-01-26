Top 3 coaching candidates should the Magic move on from Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic are 23-21 for the third straight year in the Jamahl Mosley era.

The Orlando Magic boast a bottom 10 offense and horrendous three-point shooting once again in the Jamahl Mosley era.

And Jamahl Mosley has seemingly lost his players interest as highlighted in this video from the game against the Cavaliers.

Tonight's flop won't help calm the concerns surrounding this Magic team



This team is frustrated. And it's palpable. #MakeItMagic pic.twitter.com/HwPKfPUsK0 — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 25, 2026

The frustrations are understandable as the Magic are way better than their record, sure they have dealt with injuries, but they don't play a great brand of basketball. They rely on defense that has been mightily inconsistent, and their offense relies on getting points in the paint due to their inability to make shots from beyond the arc.

While Mosley has brought the Magic back to relevancy so has the front office that has brought all these talented players into the city.

While the Magic continue to struggle, it may be time for a change of voice, a firing of Jamahl Mosley with the intentions of getting the most out of the Orlando Magic's talent.

So, here are three potential candidates if the Magic were to move on from Jamahl Mosley.

1. Michael Malone

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone's firing was perplexing in the eyes of many. But his success as a coach can't be ignored. He brought the Nuggets back to relevancy and won an NBA Championship in 2023. Coach Malone ran a great offense in Denver that maximized the talent of not only Nikola Jokic, but Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and everyone else who played their. Malone is a risk that you take, he's a champion, and a leader who is itching for another opportunity, and this roster is one that he would almost certainly leave the analyst side of things for.

2/1/16: Michael Malone says he wouldn't trade Nikola Jokic for anybody in the world



11/13/23: Michael Malone is an NBA Champion and one of the highest-paid coaches in the league



Trust the process. pic.twitter.com/0Uxfe4oQIa — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) November 13, 2023

2. Taylor Jenkins

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins watches his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jenkins would be my choice, he is a young coach who is ought to be eager after the way things ended in Memphis. He constantly developed young talent, led a young core to 50+ win seasons, and has made it past the first round in a tough Western Conference. He was another coach whose firing was perplexing, especially when considering the record of the Grizzlies at the time. Jenkins has been a winner and a developer everywhere he has been, as an assistant in Milwaukee and Atlanta under Mike Budenholzer. Jenkins is proven and is itching for another chance and the Magic's roster would be the best he has got to coach.

Desmond Bane: "I miss Taylor Jenkins. I think that everybody (in Memphis) does." pic.twitter.com/IxT5DZx9CN — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 15, 2026

3. Chris Quinn

Apr 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn addresses the media before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While he wouldn't be able to be hired during this season, Quinn is an option for every team, every season. Quinn is often talked about as one of the top head coaching prospects in the NBA and has already interviewed for several head coaching positions in the past. While many believe Quinn will take over for Erik Spoelstra whenever he moves up into the Heat's front office, the opportunities will continue to present themselves for Quinn and in a culture already established on the roots of defense, let a young first-time head coach make the most of the Magic's roster.

In my opinion, Mosley has taken the Magic as far as he can. His time won't be forgotten, but the same problems persist year after year, and there are proven candidates available, and others that are worth taking a chance on.

The Magic have the roster to make deep playoff runs, but under Mosley's leadership, I just don't see it happening, regardless of the excuses everyone continues to make.

