Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26
The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers come into Monday night’s matchup with different vibes.
Orlando has been favored in its last five games but lost its last three contests, including a 119-105 home loss to these Cavaliers over the weekend. That win was the third straight for Cleveland, which has five wins in its last six games.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic +6.5 (-118)
- Cavaliers -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Magic: +205
- Cavaliers: -250
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Magic vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN, FDSN FL
- Magic record: 23-21
- Cavaliers record: 27-20
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Franz Wagner – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
Magic vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
The Magic are easing Moritz Wagner back into action after returning from an ACL tear. He’s played in just four games, averaging 13 minutes per contest. That hasn’t slowed him down too much, though, as he has 42 points (10.5 per game) in those four games, including 13 and 14 in his last two contests.
Wagner will come off the bench again for the Magic tonight, but he should see 10 to 15 minutes of action, and that’s all he really needs to get eight points. He had 13 points in 4 of 11 shooting (1 of 5 from deep) in the loss to Cleveland over the weekend.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Magic have really struggled in their last three games. They lost by 17 as -3 favorites in Memphis, by 27 as -4 favorites against the Hornets, and then by 14 in a pick’em against the Cavaliers. Going on the road certainly won’t help, as Orlando is 9-11 on the road as opposed to 13-8 at home.
Cleveland has similar splits, going 15-11 at home and 12-9 on the road. Although the Cavs have struggled as home favorites (7-17 ATS) this season, I think they buck that trend and get another big win over the Magic, this time at home, on Monday night.
Pick: Cavaliers -6.5 (-102)
