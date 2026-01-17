Before you could even blink, the Orlando Magic were fighting an uphill battle in their 118-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Germany.

The Grizzlies buried nine 3-pointers in the first quarter, their most in a single quarter this season, and took a 20-point lead with eight minutes to go in the first half. From there, the Magic slowly, but surely, clawed back.

Orlando trimmed the deficit to nine points before outscoring Memphis 60-44 in the second half, including 16-6 over the game's final 4:05.

After the game, head coach Jamahl Mosley explained the reason for the team's early struggles, which led to the team's largest comeback of the season.

"I think we played too slow (at the start)," Mosley said. "I think they got in transition a ton. We missed a lot at the rim, which led to fastbreak points for them because they were getting out and pushing the pace.

"We've got to do a better of, No. 1: Finishing at the rim. No. 2: Stepping in and knocking our shots down. But then it's got to be a clearer sprint to get back in transition knowing it's a team that likes to get out and run."

There were nerves, too, for the Magic's German-born players:

The Magic's game against the Grizzlies featured the homecoming for three German-born players: Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Tristan da Silva.

da Silva has been in the Magic's rotation for much of the season. But Franz was sidelined the Magic's previous 16 games with an ankle injury, while Moe was in his second game back after recovering from ACL surgery.

Both were shaking the rust off. But Mosley did attribute some of their slow starts to nerves, too.

"The nerves were there," Mosley said. "Missed a couple at the rim. Trying to find the energy. I think the adrenaline was very heavy for those guys tonight. And as they settled into the game, you saw what they were capable of doing once they got themselves going."

To nobody's surprise, Franz was the best of the three. The Magic star had 18 points -- including 13 in the fourth -- with nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

"I thought in the third (quarter), we came out and played really good defense, like the Orlando Magic usually do," Wagner said. "I think (we) held them to 12 points, and I think that was the key to winning the game."

