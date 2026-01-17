Why Magic loved atmosphere in Berlin vs. Grizzlies

If you didn't know any better, you would've thought the Orlando Magic's seven-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies was a home game for them.

That's because it was. Well, not technically -- but it resembled one.

Orlando's 118-111 inside Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, had 13,738 roaring fans in attendance. The game featured the homecoming of three German natives: Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Tristan da Silva.

It was a phenomenal atmosphere for players, coaches and fans to experience. If you don't believe me, take it from Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

"This atmosphere was incredible," Mosley said. "The German fans are just amazing. As soon as the introductions started with [Franz Wagner] coming out, and then [Tristan da Silva] checks in, and then [Moe Wagner] checks in, and the chants of the Orlando Magic -- that's a good feeling for our group.

"It felt like a home game. We have some of the best fans in the NBA, and I think it felt like that for our guys tonight, which was a part of that big adrenaline rush for our guys starting the game out that way."

After missing 16 straight with an ankle sprain, Franz returned to action for the first time, scoring 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting with nine boards in 27 minutes. Moe had seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes, while da Silva added eight points and four steals in 22 minutes.

Franz showed love to the German crowd after the game, but also wanted to shoutout the Magic organization for helping orchestrate it.

"Like [Tristan da Silva] said, I thought the atmosphere was great," he said. "It felt like a real home game. Shoutout to the Magic for investing in this market and see how many people support our team. So that was really cool to see for everybody.

"I think I'll need a couple weeks to reflect on everything," he added with a smile.

Magic are on a win streak for first time in over a month:

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley argues over a call in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As a result of the Magic's biggest comeback of the season -- climbing out of a 20-point first-half deficit -- they have won two-straight for the first time since the turn of the calendar. In fact, their last win streak lasted three games (Nov. 25-Dec. 1), which capped a 9-2 stretch.

Through the first seven games of January, the Magic are 4-3 with the 15th-best NET (No. 13 offense, No. 15 defense). After Sunday's game against Memphis in London, England, they close January with two games against Cleveland plus a pair of games against Miami (road) and Toronto (home).

Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero continuing to grow comfortable together will be huge for Orlando's long-term success.

Seven of the Magic's final 11 games before the All-Star break will be at home. If they can build momentum, perhaps they will be able to separate from the middle of the East.

