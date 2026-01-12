Wagner brothers, Tristan da Silva excited to represent Magic in Germany

The Orlando Magic are touching down in Berlin, Germany, for the first of two of the NBA Global Games the team will participate in.

The Magic are the perfect team to be playing in Germany because the team has three native Germans on the team, including Tristan da Silva, who expressed his gratitude in being able to play in his home country.

“Yeah, it’s going to be amazing. I feel like this is an honor to be part of this experience. You know, obviously with three Germans on the team, makes it extra special. It's not my home city but, you know, I feel like there’s going to be a lot of people that I know from the basketball community," da Silva said.

"Obviously, my family is going to be there, a couple of my friends are going to come up, and first and foremost, we’re there to get a W. So, we’re kind of trying to string some wins together, get some in a row, and yeah, we’re excited. I think this is going to be a great experience for the team.”

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and center Moritz Wagner. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Magic excited to play in Germany

The Magic will also have Franz and Mo Wagner playing in their hometown of Berlin. They have played at Uber Arena many times in their basketball careers, but this one might be the most special opportunity.

Moe Wagner recently returned from a year-long absence with a torn ACL in the team's last win against the New Orleans Pelicans. But his younger brother Franz is still waiting to return from his high ankle sprain that he suffered last month against the New York Knicks. Franz has been rehabbing for weeks, but there is potential for him to play in front of his community in Berlin.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel good. I’ve been working really hard the last couple of weeks to get back as soon as I can and hopefully that’ll be in Berlin but regardless of if I play or not, it’s going to be just a true full circle moment I think for Moe (Wagner) and I," Franz Wagner said.

"You know, growing up, going as little kids to that gym to watch the pros play, and now bringing an NBA game there is pretty special for us. We’re just going to try and enjoy every second of it. Take it all in and just appreciate the opportunity.”

The Grizzlies and Magic are set to tip off from Berlin on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

More Orlando Magic Stories