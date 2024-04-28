Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Continues to Make NBA Playoff History
Luka Doncic continues to put his name alongside the all-time greats of the sport.
With two free throws early in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic crossed the 1,000 career playoff points mark in just his 32nd playoff game. He ties Elgin Baylor as the third-fastest to reach 1,000 career playoff points. Only Michael Jordan (28 games) and Wilt Chamberlain (28) reached 1,000 points in fewer games. He came into the game with 998 playoff points, only needing those two free throws to cross the threshold.
Doncic sits second all-time in career playoff points per game, with his 32.19 PPG trailing only Jordan's 33.45. No other player in NBA history is even above 30 PPG in the playoffs for their career. He's also in the top 15 in playoff assists per game at 7.87, one spot ahead of the Clipper's Russell Westbrook.
The Mavericks entered a pivotal Game 4 against the Clippers with their opponent missing Kawhi Leonard for the second time this series as he deals with knee inflammation. The Clippers were able to win Game 1 without Leonard and are hoping to have similar success. Doncic entered the game questionable with knee soreness but is playing.
