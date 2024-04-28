BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Available to Play Game 4 vs. Clippers
DALLAS — In a significant boost for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to available for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He went through a pre-game workout as a game-time decision before being upgraded. The game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Center.
This update follows his collision with Clippers center Ivica Zubac in Game 2, which caused knee soreness. After Saturday's practice, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shared optimism about Doncic's status.
"He looked good in film and shooting free throws, so I’m going to stay in my lane and let the medical team handle the official updates," Kidd remarked.
Despite the initial discomfort, Doncic has shown remarkable resilience, stating that he planned to play Game 4 if he can despite his knee feeling "pretty stiff" after Game 3.
"I felt the knee stiffness before the collision. It’s pretty stiff right now, but you know me, I’ll try to play," Doncic stated after Game 3.
Doncic, who played a pivotal role in securing a win in the last game despite not feeling 100%, remains a crucial element for the Mavericks. He's been a standout performer in the playoffs, averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.
On the Clippers' side, they face a setback as Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out indefinitely due to right knee inflammation, leaving a significant gap in their lineup as the series progresses.
As Game 4 nears, the Mavericks are hopeful about Doncic's impact on the court, especially with other team members like Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Tim Hardaway Jr. also dealing with injuries.
The Mavericks and their fans eagerly anticipate Doncic's performance in what promises to be a pivotal game in the series.
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for the foreseeable future after the lack of intended response in his right knee inflammation injury recovery that caused him to miss over three weeks, including Game 1 of this series.