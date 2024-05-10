Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Available for Game 3 Against OKC Thunder
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks listed Luka Doncic as questionable on the injury report for Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon due to a lingering right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He was upgraded to available before tipoff.
Doncic, who injured ankle in a collision with Cason Wallace in Thursday's 119-110 victory, is questionable for Game 3. Despite his injuries, Doncic delivered a remarkable outing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.
"Just mentality. I think today was one of the hardest games I had to play," Doncic said. "I'm battling out there. I try and do my best to help the team win, but just my mentality—have a great start and then the team is going to follow me. They follow me and Kai and we got to do that."
As Doncic has powered through injury, he hasn't shot the ball from the perimeter close to his 38.2% regular season clip—shooting 26.5% from deep in the postseason. He highlighted the importance of staying focused on his balance in Game 2 to shoot an efficient 5-8 from deep, helping to fuel his 11-21 shooting from the floor. He only took two free throws despite frequently attacking but did limit his turnovers to only one, the fewest of any of his playoff performances this season.
"I just tried to focus on my balance," Doncic said. "Right now, it's kind of tough—the step backs, the shots, and get down on my get down on my legs, but just trying to focus on my balance..."
The Mavericks remain without Maxi Kleber, who has been ruled out for the series with an AC joint separation in his right shoulder. Doncic's potential absence would be a significant blow, given the team's 4-8 record in the regular season without him, including a 135-86 loss to the Thunder on April 14. However, he rarely misses postseason action.
The Thunder, on the other hand, have no reported injuries ahead of Saturday's matchup.
The Mavericks won't have to rely on alternative options to find ways to compensate for Doncic's potential absence since he's continuing to power through injuries to play. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center.