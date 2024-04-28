BREAKING: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 4 Against Dallas Mavericks
Lawrence Frank, the President of the Los Angeles Clippers, announced that superstar Kawhi Leonard would be out for Game 4 with knee inflammation and that there is no timeline for his return. Leonard missed Game 1 of the series after missing the last few weeks of the regular season and struggled in Games 2 and 3.
"It was obvious in Game 3 that his mobility was severely restricted, so organizationally we just made a decision that he's out," Frank said to media before the game. "The obvious question I know is coming so I'll beat you to it. 'When's he coming back?' Can't tell you a timeline, wish I had a crystal ball. Until he can show that he can make all the movement he needs that's when he'll come back. That will be the timeframe."
Leonard had averaged 12 PPG while shooting 39.3% from the floor in Games 2 and 3 and it's not surprising they've decided as an organization to sit him and wait until he's closer to 100%. He had one breakaway dunk in this series and hung on the rim for a long after the whistle blew for a timeout so he could soften the impact on his knee. He had averaged 23.7 PPG this season shooting 52.5% from the floor, so it was a drastic change from the regular season.
"Kawhi (Leonard) is incredibly disappointed. We feel horrible for him," Frank continued. "He played 68 games this year and had a very healthy year. This came out of nowhere."
Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd says they'll just have to learn from Game 1 as they move forward in the series: "You look at (James) Harden and (Paul George) being aggressive. You can look at the other guys being aggressive... We can learn from Game 1." Dallas lost Game 1 when the Clippers played without Leonard and will hoping their fortunes change here.
Game 4 tips off at 2:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
