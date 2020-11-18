2020 NBA Draft: How To Watch Mavs Moves

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will look to add more talent around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis when the 2020 NBA Draft begins on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch and how to get ready for the annual event.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. CT

How to watch: ESPN and its other streaming platforms is the broadcast partner for the draft.

Where: ESPN headquarters, Bristol, Connecticut. In a nod to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA will hold its draft at the headquarters of its long-time broadcast partner.

Who to watch: Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce the selections for the first round, while deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announced the selections for the second round. Players and team officials are not expected to be in Bristol, though some selected players are expected to join the draft virtually, much like the NFL Draft in April.

The Draft Order: Check out the up-to-date draft order below via NBA.com:

The No. 1 overall selection: Belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which won the NBA Draft Lottery.

When do the Mavericks select?: The Mavericks have the No. 18 overall selection in the first round, as a result of their finish during the 2019-20 regular season.

The Mavericks have never selected at No. 18 overall. The Mavericks also have the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall, as a result of a trade with the Golden State Warriors WAY back in 2016 when the Mavs got Andrew Bogut and the 2020 second-round pick.

Mavericks All-Time First-Round Picks:

2018

Trae Young (No. 5)

— The Mavs traded the rights to Young and a Top 5 pick to Atlanta for the rights to Luka Doncic.

2017

Dennis Smith (No. 9)

2015

Justin Anderson (No. 21)

2013

Kelly Olynyk (No. 13)

— The Mavs traded the rights to Olynyk to Boston for the rights to Lucas Nogueira and a pair of second-round picks.

2012

Tyler Zeller (No. 17)

— Mavs traded the rights to Zeller to Cleveland for the rights to Jared Cunningham, Bernard James and Jae Crowder.

2011

Jordan Hamilton (No. 26)

— The Mavs traded the rights to Hamilton for Rudy Fernandez and the rights to Petteri Koponen

2009

B.J. Mullens (No. 24)

— Traded the rights to Mullens to Oklahoma City for the rights to Rodrigue Beaubois.

2006

Maurice Ager (No. 28)

2003

Josh Howard (No. 23)

2000

Etan Thomas (No. 12)

1998

Robert Traylor (No. 6)

— Traded the rights to Traylor to Milwaukee for the rights to Dirk Nowitzki.

1997

Kelvin Cato (No. 15)

— The Mavs traded the rights to Cato to Portland for the rights to Chris Anstey.

1996

Samaki Walker (No. 9)

1995

Cherokee Parks (No. 12)

Loren Meyer (No. 24)

1994

Jason Kidd (No. 2)

Tony Dumas (No. 19)

1993

Jamal Mashburn (No. 4)

1992

Jim Jackson (No. 4)

1991

Doug Smith (No. 6)

1989

Randy White (No. 8)

1987

Jim Farmer (No. 20)

1986

Roy Tarpley (No. 7)

1985

Detlef Schrempf (No. 8)

Bill Wennington (No. 16)

Uwe Blab (No. 17)

1984

Sam Perkins (No. 4)

Terence Stansbury (No. 15)

1983

Dale Ellis (No. 9)

Derek Harper (No. 11)

1982

Bill Garnett (No. 4)

1981

Mark Aguirre (No. 1)

Rolando Blackman (No. 9)

1980

Kiki Vandeweghe (No. 11)