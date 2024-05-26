5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks are staring at an absolutely huge opportunity. They took both games in Minnesota to begin the Western Conference Finals 2-0 against the Timberwolves.
Now, staring at two straight home games in the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks have an opportunity to win the series outright or take a 3-1 series lead, should they take at least one victory on their home floor.
READ MORE: Inside Luka Doncic's Historic Game-Winning Shot to Lift Dallas Mavericks Over Timberwolves
More than likely, an adjustment will come for the Timberwolves, but the Mavericks simply look to have the edge in the matchup. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, the team can get one step closer to an NBA Finals berth as the team looks for its first title since 2011.
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Game 3):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Derek Lively II OVER 7.5 rebounds (+100)
The rookie center has been highly productive during this series, playing 27 minutes in both contests, totaling a combined 23 points and 20 rebounds with perfect shooting along the way. Lively might not always score the most, but his rim protection and rebounding is a constant. He's covered this prop in each of his last four games, and he is going to continue and see the floor as rim protection is invaluable against Anthony Edwards.
Anthony Edwards UNDER 25.5 points (-135)
The Mavericks' defense has played the Timberwolves the best out of anyone on their current path to the conference finals. They've faced two teams -- the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets -- with no real rim protector. This has thrown off Edwards, as he's scored 19 and 21 points this series. Even when he hit five 3-pointers in Game 1, he made a single two-pointer and scored just 19 points. With him struggling around the rim -- kudos to the Mavericks' defense -- it's hard to imagine he scores plenty in this one.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 points (-108)
For most star players in a defense-heavy series, this line would be a bit steep. That's simply not the case for Doncic, who has scored 33 and 32 points in the first two games of this series. He's returned to the best form he's likely going to get playing on one leg. The Timberwolves don't seem to have an answer for him, and he's likely going to pop on his home floor.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 19.5 points (-125)
Towns missed this prop in each of the first two games, and it hasn't helped that Naz Reid has found success thus far. However, Reid's defensive woes can't be hidden much longer, and Towns is due for a huge game -- especially as Edwards' efficiency at the rim has dropped. The team is going to have to rely on outside shooting, and Towns is the perfect player to make that happen.
P.J. Washington UNDER 1.5 3-pointers (+164)
The value on this line is simply too good to ignore, especially considering Washington's slump early in this series. He's 2-of-12 on 3-pointers through two games in this series. He was hot last series, but things have changed. Doncic and Irving have enough offense to get the job done, and they're not relying on Washington from beyond the arc. Continue to fade the Mavericks forward.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Grant Williams Reveals Trade To Milwaukee Bucks Fell Through at Trade Deadline
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.