Boston Celtics Legend Gives Hilarious Praise to Mavericks' Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks got their first win in the 2024 NBA Finals with a Game 4 win on Friday night with a beatdown win over the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic came out strong in Game 4 with 25 points in the first half, even if he couldn't buy a bucket from 3. When he put his head down and got to the basket, he couldn't be stopped.
One of the best players in the league today, Doncic has received both criticism and praise throughout these NBA Finals. One of those giving him some love is one of the greatest players in Celtics' history, Bob Cousy.
Cousy appeared on the SiriusXM NBA show and said this about the Mavs' superstar: "Doncic has been consistent. Doncic is an amazing talent, he looks like a truck driver and yet he plays like Michael Jordan, he's amazing. So he's going to function, you're not going to shut him down."
Despite the "truck driver" comments, Cousy is comparing Doncic to the greatest player the sport has seen. Cousy is a legendary Celtic, winning six championships and an MVP in Boston from 1950-1963. He still doesn't think Doncic could score 45 points against Boston's backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, but he's still able to get 30 consistently.
Cousy's Celtics currently sit with a 3-1 lead, but the Mavs won Game 4 to avoid the sweep. If Boston wants to win Game 5 at home on Monday, they're going to have to play with better energy than they came out with in Game 4. Dallas dominated the game from the middle of the 1st quarter on, with Doncic getting wherever he wanted on the court.
