Malik Monk: Could Mavs Target Lakers Sub With Taxpayer Exception?

Malik Monk could be an under-the-radar player the Mavericks have their eyes on.

DALLAS - There is some uncertainty as to what the Dallas Mavericks will do this offseason. Their first priority is going to be determined by whether Jalen Brunson will return or not. Once that has been established, the next item on general manager Nico Harrison's agenda is going to be filling out the rest of roster.

The Mavs still have the $6.3 million TPMLE (Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception) to use at their discretion this offseason. Several players have been linked to Dallas, such as Gary Harris, Goran Dragic and Otto Porter Jr. 

One player worth the Mavs taking a look at would be Malik Monk. Averaging a career-high 13.8 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, Monk could prove to be a scoring boost off of the bench. He also shot nearly 40 percent from 3, which is another needed skill.

The Mavericks could try to lure Monk by relying on the recruiting skills of coach Jason Kidd. Kidd was an assistant coach for Frank Vogel during his time with the Lakers. Kidd’s presence as an iconic figure in the NBA is also an asset.

Monk would provide a much-needed lift to this team's bench and could prove to be a solid rotational piece in crunch situations. For a team who lives and dies by the 3, a bench player who can shoot it from deep can't be definitely overlooked. 

There are several players the Mavs are keeping an eye on. Some are near the top of the NBA pecking order. This may just be one that is flying under the radar.

