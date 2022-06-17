Report: Mavs to Hire Lakers' Assistant Coach Quinton Crawford

Coach Jason Kidd is reuniting with an assistant coach he won a title with in 2020.

The Dallas Mavericks are going to look a little bit different next season, not only one with their roster – they just traded Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick in this year's NBA Draft for Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood – but also with their coaching staff.

Jason Kidd assembled a stellar staff in his first year as the Mavs' head coach, but now he's having to make a few tweaks with reports of Igor Kokoskov leaving the Mavs to join Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets. Defensive guru Sean Sweeney has also been doing multiple interviews with teams this summer as well.

According to a report from the L.A. Times, one of Kidd's assistant coach replacements is a guy he's very familiar with – Quinton Crawford. Kidd and Crawford won a championship together with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Mavs GM Nico Harrison believes the Lakers would've never won that title had Kidd not been a part of the coaching staff.

"The thing people don’t really put a lot of emphasis on is the job [Kidd] did with the Lakers. The Lakers don’t win the [2020] championship without what he did," Harrison told DallasBasketball.com. "The way he’s able to communicate with superstars, the way he’s able to support the team. And the coach he worked for, it wasn’t about Jason. Jason was in a secondary role. He embraced the role, and he did everything he could do to support the head coach and support the players, but never grandstanding."

Perhaps Kidd feels that Crawford can add similar value to his staff as he enters his second year coaching the Mavs. Whether it's through players or coaches, adding pieces with championship experience to your team definitely can't hurt.

Before being hired by Frank Vogel as an assistant coach in 2019, Crawford gained experience as an assistant video coordinator with the Sacramento Kings, Charolette Hornets and Orlando Magic – which was when Vogel coached Orlando.

