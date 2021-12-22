Makeshift Mavs Beat Timberwolves

Next man up? That's truest definition of what we witnessed on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Missing four players due to health and safety protocols and four others to injury, the Dallas Mavericks, despite all the potential setbacks, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-102, and got back to .500 on the season with a 15-15 record.

COVID is no joke, as evidenced by the 76 NBA players currently out due to the league's health and safety protocols. But at least on this night, Dallas was able to make it through.

The starting lineup in this one read like a preseason game with Jalen Brunson, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Sterling Brown, and Dwight Powell as the Mavs' first five. Meanwhile, newcomers Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss contributed immediately, combining for 13 points and playing energetic defense. Pinson picked his opponent's pocket for four steals, and Chriss grabbed seven rebounds.

How spontaneous was the series of signings for the Mavs this week? Chriss was officially signed as of about 3:30 p.m. central time earlier in the day. And Pinson? He was just chilling at the house playing Madden when the Mavs called him.

“My agent texted me. I was playing Madden,” said Pinson. “So I’m not paying attention to my phone. And he said don't go nowhere, and I was like, what are you talking about? He said I was going to Dallas, and the rest is history. It’s a blessing.”

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki went along for the ride as the guest commentator on the Mavericks broadcast. Nowitzki, the cunning and subtle jokester, referenced Karl-Anthony Towns' boisterous comments early in the game.

Brunson promptly answered the call with the 'Mavs Leadership Council' (Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Tim Hardaway Jr.) out of the rotation by producing 28 points. Considering that Dallas lacked most of its scorers, Brunson being able to dish out six assists seemed like a nice surprise.

The 'makeshift' Mavs appeared in the driver's seat until the third quarter, where the Timberwolves ripped off an 11-0 run. Dallas reacted to the Timberwolves' thunderous run by scoring three consecutive baskets, two of which were on goaltend calls.

Although lacking in talent, the defensive pressure and relentless effort of the new Mavericks ignited Dallas for a notable victory. Dorian Finney-Smith, known for his relentless effort, also contributed by scoring 19 points.

Next on the radar is the Milwaukee Bucks, with Dallas on the road Thursday night vs. the 2021 NBA champions.

Will both teams have enough players for tipoff?

Follow Dallasbasketball.com for further developments on the NBA's dilemma with COVID and everything Mavs.