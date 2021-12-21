Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Dirk Nowitzki to Join Mavs Broadcast Crew

    Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will join Mark Followill on the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast tonight as the Mavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
    As the injury and COVID-riddled Dallas Mavericks prepare for their rematch with the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center tonight, Mavs fans tuning into the home broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest will be in for a major pre-Christmas treat.

    On Tuesday night, Mavs’ legend and front office ‘special advisor’ Dirk Nowitzki will join lead announcer Mark Followill on the call as Dallas looks to get back to .500 on the season against Minnesota.

    It’s been about two and a half years since Nowitzki decided to hang up his No. 41 Dallas jersey for good after an outstanding 21-season run with the only NBA team he ever laced up his sneakers for. And everyone knows that Nowitzki has never been one to seek out the spotlight, so Mavs fans haven’t really heard much from him since he retired.

    Back in 2012, an injured Nowitzki joined the Mavs’ broadcasting crew and lost his mind when former Dallas big man Brandan Wright threw down an alley-oop thrown by Jason Terry. Nowitzki’s “Shut it down! Let’s go home!” line became iconic in the Mavs fan community. Maybe, at some point, Dirk can encourage current Mavs superstar Luka Doncic to provide us similar content going forward when he misses time due to injuries.

    Although we don’t get to hear as much from Dirk these days as we’d like, every time he does speak, good things tend to come of it. Nowitzki just makes everyone feel good, and we’d expect nothing less from tonight.

    So even if you’re bummed out about the Mavs being shorthanded and struggling during this young NBA season, tune into Mavs-Wolves tonight for an emotional pick-me-up, courtesy of Nowitzki himself.

    On January 5, 2022, the Mavs will officially raise Nowitzki’s number into the AAC rafters when Dallas takes on the Golden State Warriors in an ESPN primetime matchup.

