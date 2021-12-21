Can Mavs Overcome COVID and KAT? GAMEDAY vs. Minnesota

Skip to main content
    Can Mavs Overcome COVID and Karl Anthony-Towns? GAMEDAY vs. Minnesota

    Without the Mavs best player, who will step up for Dallas against the hot Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns?
    Author:

    DALLAS - The shorthanded Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves both travel to Dallas from Minnesota for a rematch on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. After losing at Minnesota on Sunday night 111-105, the Mavs can break a two-game losing streak in the second game of the home-and-home series.

    Dallas is still missing its best player Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness). Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game after getting injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest. As our 75-Member Staff writes, anytime you have a 7-3 guy with a foot issue - now, officially a "toe issue'' - it is cause for concern.

    The Mavs, due to injuries and COVID, are scrambling for bodies, and on Monday signed a pair of newcomers. (Details here.)

    Without the Mavs best player, who will step up for Dallas against the hot Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns? If Porzingis is healthy enough to play, it could be his game to win. 

    Minnesota is ahead of the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings and riding a four-game winning streak. Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week, including 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists vs. the Mavs. However, the Timberwolves will also be missing Patrick Beverly, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Taurean Prince - all in health and safety protocols.

    JUST SO YOU KNOW: The NBA has had to postpone seven games so far after the resurgence of COVID-19.

    INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out; Josh Green (health and safety protocols) is out; Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) is out; Eugene Omoruyi (right foot injury) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) is questionable.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (14-15) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (15-15)

    WHEN: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 1-point favorites vs. the Timeberwolves.  

    NEXT: Dallas is scheduled to host the world champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday before starting a five-game road trip on Christmas in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

    FINAL WORD Dorian Finney-Smith on COVID-19:

    “Hopefully, we don’t have to shut down the league or anything. The NBA will figure it out.”

