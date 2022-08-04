Josh Green: Key to Mavs' Success Next Season?

The Dallas Mavericks have faced several issues this offseason. Finding a replacement for Jalen Brunson, who was a solid secondary scorer and playmaker next to Luka Doncic, and adding size down low were the chief concerns. With the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, the team addressed the latter.

Adding depth at the wing position has been another hurdle.

On the depth chart, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are the Mavs small forwards, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock both being interchangeable on the wing as well. With Wood and McGee in the mix for the starting center position, it is likely that Finney-Smith or Bullock will start at the three.

Assuming that's the case, and also assuming the Mavs don't make any other moves before training camp, Dallas will have to rely on Green to carry a bigger load in his third season. Will he be capable of handling that upgraded role?

In the postseason, Green played seven minutes per game. His best performance came in Game 3 against the Utah Jazz when he tallied 12 points and six assists in nearly 19 minutes while shooting 3-5 from 3-point range.

However, Green struggled to capitalize on other postseason opportunities. Against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, he combined for five points in 36 minutes. His biggest struggles last season came from behind the arc. For the regular season, he shot 36 percent from 3, but that dropped to just 22 percent in the playoffs.

Coach Jason Kidd said he hopes to see Green "build on his foundation" that was started last season.

If Green hopes to take that next step with Dallas, he is going to have to improve his 3-ball quantity and consistency, as well as being able to more control when he's on the floor. Green is as energetic as any player in the league, which can be a good thing if that energy is harnessed correctly.

"Continue doing what I'm doing and grow in my role," said Green when asked about what advice he'd received from Kidd and GM Nico Harrison. "The opportunity will be there, its really up to me."

So how much time will the Mavs give Green to develop? Although the Mavs have a new front office regime now, history says not a lot. Since 2015, Dallas has made 11 draft pick selections, with Green being the only one still on the roster (reminder that Luka Doncic was traded for in 2018, not technically drafted).

Notable names include Justin Anderson and Dennis Smith Jr. Both players were drafted by the Mavs and traded within three seasons.

The Mavs have one roster spot available and, assuming Green isn't traded before training camp begins in September, his progression from this offseason will be key to Dallas’ chances of going from being a really good playoff team to a true title contender.

If Green can live up to his No. 18 pick billing from 2020 next season and become a consistent, contributing role player, then a lot of Dallas' offseason needs might be taken care of in-house. Wouldn't that be a pleasant surprise?