Could Mavs Make 3-Way Trade for Sixers’ Ben Simmons & Knicks’ Kemba Walker?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Could they pair him with Luka Doncic? And add Kemba Walker, too?

DALLAS - The Ben Simmons rumors are not going away. Nor are the Dallas Mavs’ needs.

Is there a connection? Should there be one in the form of an NBA blockbuster trade?

The Simmons situation has yet to be resolved in Philadelphia, and the rumor - and it is only that - that Luka Doncic is attracted to the idea of his Mavs trading for Simmons - is an intriguing one.

All of this is especially true as Dallas continues to perform as a .500 team that faces the danger, especially if Luka’s knee fails to hurry up and heal, of falling near the outside of the NBA playoff picture.

That shouldn’t happen with a roster boasting Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. And in theory it wouldn’t happen if they were joined by a third star.

Is Simmons that star? Can a deal be executed without losing KP? What if Dallas could engineer a deal that nets two “star” names … with Simmons joined by Kemba Walker?

Here’s a Bleacher Report three-way suggestion:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Ben Simmons and Kemba Walker

New York Knicks Receive: Charles Bassey

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via Dallas Mavericks)

This would represent a giant move away from what the Mavs thought they’d built here; all three of those Mavs mentioned are valued here.

But if they want to give Doncic playmaking help? Simmons does that, even as he’s fallen out of favor in Philly. And Kemba does it too, as the former All-Star (and previous Dallas free-agent target) has fallen so far out of favor in New York that he’s not in the rotation anymore.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has labeled these kind of players “Fallen Angels.” In this case, Walker and Simmons wouldn’t come cheaply. But they wouldn’t cost KP. Via this three-way, Philly arguably gets a lift, especially with local product Brunson. The Knicks get to dump Walker's salary.

For Dallas, the rotation totem pole of Doncic, Porzingis, Simmons, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Walker would seem to inch Dallas closer to true contention than coach Jason Kidd’s present group.

Problems? Our sense is that Philly (even with Brunson coming home) isn’t getting enough … and that New York, with only a Kemba salary dump, isn’t getting anything. But it’s worth the brainstorm … certainly for Dallas, and for DBcom, too, as we continue to explore …