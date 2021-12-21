Mavs Donuts: Dallas Signs Luka Doncic 'Frenemy'

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs Donuts: 'Hope We Don't Have To Shut Down NBA; Dallas Signs Luka Doncic 'Frenemy' Marquese Chriss

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.
    Author:

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

    DONUT 1: MAVS GET MARQUESE

    COVID is a forefront issue in the league, of course, and Dorian Finney-Smith is speaking frankly about it.

    “Hopefully, we don’t have to shut down the league or anything,” Finney-Smith said. “The NBA will figure it out.”

    How are the Mavs "figuring it out''?

    Roster moves.

    After struggling with their depth in their frontcourt through the first few weeks of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks made a move to address that issue on Monday, signing former lottery pick Marquese Chriss.

    Yes, that same Chriss who once squared off against Luka. COVID makes for strange bedfellows.

    DONUT 2: PORZINGIS QUESTIONABLE, LUKA OUT

    The team announced that Luka  Doncic will sit another game, while Kristaps Porzingis could have a chance of joining him on the bench tonight as the Mavs play host to Minnesota at the AAC in a 7:30 tip - and yes, DallasBasketball.com will, as always, be in the house.

    DONUT 3: MAXI CATCHES COVID

    Did we mention that COVID is the overriding story? Maxi Kleber became the latest Maverick to test positive for COVID and be placed in health & safety protocols.

    DONUT 4: THEO PINSON JOINS DALLAS

    And one more signing ... Theo Pinson, the former North Carolina Tar Heel who last played in the G-League for the Maine Celtics, is now a Mav.

    DONUT 5: TWO WOLVES IN COVID PROTOCOLS

    Minney has its own problems, of course. Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley tested positive for COVID following Sunday night's game against the Mavericks and will not play in tonight's matchup.

    Recommended Articles

    chriss luka
    Play

    Mavs Donuts: Dallas Signs Luka Doncic 'Frenemy'

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

    19 seconds ago
    luka kp lac smile
    Play

    Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Mavs Announce Decisions

    Will Porzingis be available? Will Doncic make his long-awaited return to action after missing the last four games due to a sprained ankle?

    16 hours ago
    Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
    Play

    Maxi Kleber Latest Addition To Protocol: NBA & Dallas COVID Tracker

    DallasBasketball.com has updates on the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

    13 hours ago

    DONUT 6: COVID CANCELS CAMPS

    And the hits just keep on comin ...

    The annual Mavs Academy Holiday Camps from Dec. 20-31 have been canceled.

    “Out of an abundance of caution while COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and for the safety of campers and staff, Mavs Academy Holiday Camps have been cancelled, effective immediately,” a Mavs spokesperson said Monday.

    DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1980

    NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became only the fifth player in NBA history to notch 25,000 points as he scored a season-high 42 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

    DONUT 8: NIFTY NFT

    After knocking down his signature 2,914th three-pointer last week, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has announced his record-breaking theme for his new NFT. ... all to benefit charity.

    DONUT 9: THUNDER STRIKES BACK

    Less than three weeks after a record-breaking 73-point loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the scene of the crime at FedEx Forum on Monday and beat the Memphis Grizzlies, who saw the return of All-Star guard Ja Morant.

    DONUT 10: HAPPY BIRTHDAY BASKETBALL!

    On this day, 130 years ago, James Naismith invented the game of basketball.

    DONUT 11: HORNETS BUZZ BACK, BUT JAZZ PULL AWAY

    After trailing by 22 points, the Charlotte Hornets came back and took a 92-91 lead against the Utah Jazz, but the team ended on a 19-10 run to break their two-game losing streak.

    DONUT 12: WHAT'S NEXT

    The Mavs are back in business tonight at home against these same Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Can Hardaway stay hot? Is there a way for Dallas to fix this offense and all the rest?

    We'll see you at the AAC!

    chriss luka
    News

    Mavs Donuts: Dallas Signs Luka Doncic 'Frenemy'

    19 seconds ago
    luka kp lac smile
    News

    Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Mavs Announce Decisions

    16 hours ago
    Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Maxi Kleber Latest Addition To Protocol: NBA & Dallas COVID Tracker

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16961284
    News

    Mavs BREAKING: Dallas Signing Former No. 8 Overall Pick Marquese Chriss

    18 hours ago
    F161B48B-0DAB-46AA-B0BA-51C9BD1A0DFD
    News

    Mavs Front Office Must Raise Urgency Level For Luka Doncic

    19 hours ago
    BA3A16F2-3312-4AF1-80F3-BE8B49A28164
    News

    Did LeBron’s Lakers Cause Mavs COVID Outbreak?

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17388074
    News

    Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

    Dec 20, 2021
    1124915290.jpg.0
    News

    Mavs Signing Former NCAA Champion to Roster

    Dec 20, 2021