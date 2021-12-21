Mavs Donuts: Dallas Signs Luka Doncic 'Frenemy'

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS GET MARQUESE

COVID is a forefront issue in the league, of course, and Dorian Finney-Smith is speaking frankly about it.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to shut down the league or anything,” Finney-Smith said. “The NBA will figure it out.”

How are the Mavs "figuring it out''?

Roster moves.

After struggling with their depth in their frontcourt through the first few weeks of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks made a move to address that issue on Monday, signing former lottery pick Marquese Chriss.

Yes, that same Chriss who once squared off against Luka. COVID makes for strange bedfellows.

DONUT 2: PORZINGIS QUESTIONABLE, LUKA OUT

The team announced that Luka Doncic will sit another game, while Kristaps Porzingis could have a chance of joining him on the bench tonight as the Mavs play host to Minnesota at the AAC in a 7:30 tip - and yes, DallasBasketball.com will, as always, be in the house.

DONUT 3: MAXI CATCHES COVID

Did we mention that COVID is the overriding story? Maxi Kleber became the latest Maverick to test positive for COVID and be placed in health & safety protocols.

DONUT 4: THEO PINSON JOINS DALLAS

And one more signing ... Theo Pinson, the former North Carolina Tar Heel who last played in the G-League for the Maine Celtics, is now a Mav.

DONUT 5: TWO WOLVES IN COVID PROTOCOLS

Minney has its own problems, of course. Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley tested positive for COVID following Sunday night's game against the Mavericks and will not play in tonight's matchup.

DONUT 6: COVID CANCELS CAMPS

And the hits just keep on comin ...

The annual Mavs Academy Holiday Camps from Dec. 20-31 have been canceled.

“Out of an abundance of caution while COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and for the safety of campers and staff, Mavs Academy Holiday Camps have been cancelled, effective immediately,” a Mavs spokesperson said Monday.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1980

NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became only the fifth player in NBA history to notch 25,000 points as he scored a season-high 42 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

DONUT 8: NIFTY NFT

After knocking down his signature 2,914th three-pointer last week, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has announced his record-breaking theme for his new NFT. ... all to benefit charity.

DONUT 9: THUNDER STRIKES BACK

Less than three weeks after a record-breaking 73-point loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the scene of the crime at FedEx Forum on Monday and beat the Memphis Grizzlies, who saw the return of All-Star guard Ja Morant.

DONUT 10: HAPPY BIRTHDAY BASKETBALL!

On this day, 130 years ago, James Naismith invented the game of basketball.

DONUT 11: HORNETS BUZZ BACK, BUT JAZZ PULL AWAY

After trailing by 22 points, the Charlotte Hornets came back and took a 92-91 lead against the Utah Jazz, but the team ended on a 19-10 run to break their two-game losing streak.

DONUT 12: WHAT'S NEXT

The Mavs are back in business tonight at home against these same Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Can Hardaway stay hot? Is there a way for Dallas to fix this offense and all the rest?

We'll see you at the AAC!