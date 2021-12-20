Mavs Signing Theo Pinson to Hardship Exception

After missing a handful of players due to injuries, NBA health and safety protocols and personal reasons, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign guard Theo Pinson to a 'hardship' contract, according to a report by The Athletic.

Pinson, who played his college ball at North Carolina and won a championship there as a starter in 2017, spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets and a portion of last season with the New York Knicks. Most recently, Pinson had been playing in the NBA G-League for the Maine Celtics, where he averaged 15.1 points per game on 37-percent shooting from deep in nearly 32 minutes.

Although his scoring in the G-League has looked more promising through nine games than it did with New York or Brooklyn the last three years, Pinson is best known for his play on the defensive end of the floor. Well... that, and his ability to be an incredible hype man off the bench.

The 6'5 shooting guard has yet to play well enough to stick to an actual NBA roster, but due to the mounting absences around the league due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Pinson will get his third opportunity with the Mavs.

Now, with Kristaps Porzingis dealing with what the team is calling "foot soreness," and superstar Luka Doncic having yet to return from his ankle injury, the Mavs could be without as many as seven players when they play the Timberwolves again in two days. With rotation wings Reggie Bullock and Josh Green being part of that ever-growing list, Pinson might get thrown into the deep end as soon as Tuesday night.