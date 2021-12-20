Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Maxi Kleber Latest Addition To Protocol: NBA & Dallas COVID Tracker

    DallasBasketball.com updates the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
    Author:

    The NBA has been pounded by a resurgence in Covid cases lately, and it can be hard to keep up with all the players who have currently been entered into the league's health and safety protocols, as well as any games that have been canceled as a result of this.

    Here, you will be able to keep up with all of these Covid updates as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA as well. So far, the Mavs have only had two players enter into the league's health and safety protocols, but as we've learned before, things can change in a hurry. 

    Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for all recent updates.

    DEC 20 PM

    Maxi Kleber was added to the list of Mavs players on the Covid protocol list. He joins Reggie Bullock and Josh Green, who were added earlier on Dec. 20. 

    DEC 20 AM

    The Mavs are making two roster moves to add healthy and available bodies. Coming aboard are Marquese Chriss (read more here) and Theo Pinson (read more here).

    Additionally, along with Reggie Bullock and Josh Green, Dallas has two assistant coaches on the COVID list ... and in-house questions, posed by coach Jason Kidd, about whether LeBron James' Lakers triggered it all.

    DECEMBER 19, 2021 4:00 PM UPDATE:

    As of today, there are 71 NBA players who are currently in the league's health and safety protocols. Here is the list of players by team who are out due to Covid as of today:

    Hawks - Trae Young

    Celtics - Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas

    Nets - Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Bembry, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Day'Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter

    Bulls - Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson

    Cavs - Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard

    Mavs - Reggie Bullock, Josh Green

    Nuggets - Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol

    Warriors - Jordan Poole

    Clippers - Marcus Morris

    Lakers - Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore

    Grizzlies - Ziaire Williams

    Heat - Caleb Martin

    Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Wes Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

    Timberwolves - Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince

    Knicks - RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes

    Magic - Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, RJ Hampton, Moritz Wagner, Ignaz Brazdeikis

    76ers - Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

    Kings - De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King

    Raptors - Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

    The NBA announced today that these five upcoming games have been canceled due to teams having a shortage of available players:

    Sunday, December 19 - Nuggets at Nets, Cavs at Hawks, Pelicans at 76ers

    Monday, December 20 - Magic at Raptors

    Tuesday, December 21 - Wizards at Nets

    This brings the total of postponed NBA games to seven this season. Last season, the league postponed a total of 31 games.

