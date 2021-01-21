Mavs Award 'Heavyweight Champ Belt' After Win Over Pacers - And Willie Cauley-Stein Being 'Spectacular' Is Your Winner

Kristaps Porzingis got the start.

But Willie Cauley-Stein got the belt.

The Dallas Mavs on Wednesday finally ended a losing streak that had extended to three games with a 124-112 win at the Pacers. And KP was critical to the victory with his finest effort of the year, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in just 29 minutes of action.

Oh, and of course Luka Doncic did his thing, with the 30th triple-double of his career. Doncic finished this one with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes.

But Willie Cauley-Stein, moving into a reserve role, gets attention in another way.

"We have a new award, only in wins - the Defensive Player of the Game Heavyweight Champion of the World Belt,'' coach Rick Carlisle said after the game, announcing that Cauley-Stein won the belt for his Wednesday performance.

WCS was good for 10 points, but also five rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 19 minutes.

"He was spectacular,'' Carlisle said.

The Mavs, who will now return to Texas to finish off their three-game road trip against a San Antonio Spurs (8-6) team that has looked impressive early on this season, are just a modest 7-7. They are not yet a championship team. But maybe because Carlisle is trying to stress defense around here, they do have a championship belt.

