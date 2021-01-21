NewsPodcasts
Search

Mavs Award 'Heavyweight Champ Belt' After Win Over Pacers

Mavs Award 'Heavyweight Champ Belt' After Win Over Pacers - And Willie Cauley-Stein Being 'Spectacular' Is Your Winner
Author:
Publish date:

Kristaps Porzingis got the start.

But Willie Cauley-Stein got the belt.

The Dallas Mavs on Wednesday finally ended a losing streak that had extended to three games with a 124-112 win at the Pacers. And KP was critical to the victory with his finest effort of the year, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in just 29 minutes of action.

Oh, and of course Luka Doncic did his thing, with the 30th triple-double of his career. Doncic finished this one with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes. 

READ MORE: NEW: Delonte West Journey To Recovery - A Reunion & A Job

READ MORE: Mavs Award 'Heavyweight Champ Belt' After Win

But Willie Cauley-Stein, moving into a reserve role, gets attention in another way. 

"We have a new award, only in wins - the Defensive Player of the Game Heavyweight Champion of the World Belt,'' coach Rick Carlisle said after the game, announcing that Cauley-Stein won the belt for his Wednesday performance.

WCS was good for 10 points, but also five rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 19 minutes.

"He was spectacular,'' Carlisle said.

The Mavs, who will now return to Texas to finish off their three-game road trip against a San Antonio Spurs (8-6) team that has looked impressive early on this season, are just a modest 7-7. They are not yet a championship team. But maybe because Carlisle is trying to stress defense around here, they do have a championship belt.

CONTINUE READING: 'Hello Win Column!': Porzingis & Doncic Dominate As Mavs Top Indy

wcs belt
News

Mavs Award 'Heavyweight Champ Belt' After Win Over Pacers

USATSI_15461256
News

'Hello Win Column!': Porzingis & Doncic Dominate As Mavs Down Pacers, 124-112

USATSI_15452231_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs at Pacers GAMEDAY: 1,000 Fans To Attend

Willie-Cauley-Stein-gets-philosophical-with-his-artworks-draws-inspiration-from-Jimi-Hendrix-and-Naruto
News

Mavs Artist Willie Cauley-Stein: On Jimi Hendrix & Pac-Man

cuban delonte
News

NEW: Delonte West Journey To Recovery - A Reunion & A Job

USATSI_15452285
News

'A Murderous Week': Mavs Drop Third Straight in 116-93 Loss to Raptors

luka tim
News

Mavs vs. Raptors GAMEDAY: Hardaway & Richardson Update

luka clutch headache
News

Mavs Talk: ‘I Played Selfish' - Luka Doncic