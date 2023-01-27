Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Leaves Game vs. Suns with Ankle Injury

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Dallas Mavericks, down goes Luka Doncic with an ankle injury against the Phoenix Suns.

When it rains, it pours for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Just as they started to get healthier with the return of Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith, down went Christian Wood with a finger fracture last week. And now, things have gotten even worse, as MVP candidate Luka Doncic went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Mavs' Thursday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

X-rays on Doncic's ankle are reported to have been negative, but he is not expected to return to the game. For a team that is barely clinging to an above-.500 record and a playoff spot, this would be a massive blow.

If Doncic is going to miss extended time, the Mavs might want to consider selling between now and the trade deadline in two weeks, setting their focus on the 2023 NBA Draft. Dallas is 0-5 without Doncic so far this season.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for further updates on Doncic's injury status and the game vs. Phoenix.

