LISTEN: Mavs Trade Rumor Updates; Recap of Wednesday's NBA Action

The Dallas Mavericks have some tough decisions to make in the next few weeks as the NBA trade deadline approaches. How the next handful of games go could determine which path they take.

There are are officially two weeks remaining until the NBA trade deadline, and the Dallas Mavericks have been spiraling after losing eight of their last 11 games heading into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Should the Mavs trade a first-round pick or more right now, or should they be patient and wait for future opportunities when their 2023 pick conveys to the New York Knicks this summer? We supposed it depends on what players potentially become available in the next few weeks, because right now, there's not many guys out there who would move the needle much for Dallas.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison has his work cut out for him.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we discuss the pros and cons for the Mavs trading picks now vs. waiting until the offseason – spoiler alert: there's more cons than pros.

From there, we talk about all the recent trade rumors involving the Mavs, including a report that links Dallas to Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell. Other scenarios discussed involve New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic and a pipe-dream scenario involving Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. This episode wraps up with a full recap of the NBA action that took place on Wednesday night.

You can listen to the entire episode here:

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

You can check out previous Mavs Step Back episodes here: