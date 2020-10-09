SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Championship Window Now? 2021 NBA Title Odds

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Who is ready to leave the year 2020 in the rear-view mirror and look forward to a promising 2021?

A bright spot of this year? The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. Although Dallas hasn't gotten past the first round of the NBA playoffs since 2011, the future looks promising for the team, led by star Luka Doncic. 

And maybe that future is ... now.

Relatively speaking, Vegas thinks so, too. The Mavs have 30/1 odds to win it all next season, 11th best in the league. This is a gigantic leap from the 100/1 odds that oddsmakers gave the Mavs during the 2019-20 preseason to win the 2020 NBA title. 

Over the past year, it's obvious why oddsmakers saw a significant improvement in Dallas. 

The Mavs exceeded expectations in the season restart in Orlando, battling one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Dallas' season ultimately ended in a six-game series loss to the Clippers, the playoff experience should prove invaluable. Doncic, the dynamic 21-year-old, who tallied two 40-point games, including one edge-of-your-seat buzzer-beater in his first-ever playoff series.

A healthy Kristaps Porzingis in the last 20 games averaged 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. At 25-years-old, Porzingis played a huge role in the Dallas offense that is statistically the NBA's best ever. 

[READ: NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview]

The Los Angeles Lakers are the the favorites at 4/1, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (5/1). The Golden State Warriors have third-best odds (9/1), after finishing with the league’s worst record in 2020 and making it to five straight NBA Finals. Then comes Milwaukee (9/1), Boston (12/1) and Brooklyn (12/1). 

[Mavs Cuban: We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' LeBron]

What next season looks like is still up in the air. Commissioner Adam Silver has said his "best guess' is that the 2020-21 season would not begin until at least January. The NBA Draft is Nov. 18 and Dallas owns the rights to picks No. 18 and No. 31.

We can't yet be sure of when we'll get there, even in terms of the start of the season. But the oddsmakers are helping us feel good about what the Mavs might accomplish when we do.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paging Buddy Hield: Will Mavs Make The Trade Call?

Paging Buddy Hield: Will Dallas Mavs Make The Trade Call For Disgruntled Kings Player?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Pod: Cauley-Stein Dishes on Being the Mavs 'Enforcer'

This week, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan were joined by Dallas Mavericks big man Willie Cauley-Stein on the Mavs Step Back Podcast, where they talk about him missing the NBA Bubble, what he's been working on this offseason, how he can be an enforcer for the Mavs going forward, and much, much more!

Dalton Trigg

'Drunk' Charles Barkley Explains How He Lost $100K On A Super Bowl Bet

'Drunk' Charles Barkley Explains How He Lost $100K On A Super Bowl Bet

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' LeBron

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Says We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' Difference In Lakers NBA Finals Star LeBron James

Mike Fisher

NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview

NBA 2K previewed their Next Gen Gameplay for NBA 2K21 on Tuesday, showing major love to Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban in the process.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Dwight Powell Named One of Five Recipients of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Known for his work off of the court as much as on it, Dwight Powell was awarded as one of five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Mavs Games?

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Dallas Mavs Games? - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Step Back Pod: Our Ideal Mavs Starting 5, Pursuing Jerami Grant, and Would DeMar DeRozan fit?

On this week's Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat before answering many listeners' questions in their Dallas Mavericks Offseason Mailbag 3.0

Dalton Trigg

LeBron Fuel in Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk & Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' Fuel in These NBA Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk Nowitzki & Your Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

Three Reasons Montrezl Harrell Doesn’t Make Sense for the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks are rumored to have interest in Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell this offseason, but there are a lot of hurdles to get over before it could even think about becoming a reality.

Dalton Trigg