No Rest, No Problem: Doncic, Finney-Smith Star in Mavs Win Over Cavs

After blowing out the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers the night before, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in hopes of extending their win streak to three games.

Although the game started out sluggish on the defensive end, the Mavs put it all together in the second half, as they pulled out a 120-112 Wednesday win in Cleveland.

Dallas has now won three in a row and improved its record to 48-29. The Cavs fell to 42-34.

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic takes on Kevin Love. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith soars for a big dunk over former Mavs center Moses Brown. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Doncic shows passion in the Mavs' showdown with the Cavs.

Luka Doncic, who put up a historic 34-point triple-double in just three quarters the night before, one-upped himself on Wednesday by putting up 35 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal while shooting 14-of-26 from the field.

Dorian Finney-Smith filled the role of being Doncic's co-star and spearheaded the Mavs' second-half surge by finishing with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Finney-Smith was also a team-high +16 in the box score plus-minus.

Caris LeVert and Darius Garland led the way for the Cavs, finishing with 32 and 25 points respectively on a combined 21-of-36 shooting from the field. Although LeVert led Cleveland in scoring, he was a team-worst -18 in the box score plus-minus.

With the win, the Mavs move to within a half-game of the Golden State Warriors for the third seed in the Western Conference standings. If the Warriors lose to the Phoenix Suns later tonight, Dallas will officially move up into that third spot.

Thanks to a Minnesota Timberwolves loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the Mavs have now officially clinched a playoff spot and avoided the Play-In Tournament.

"I'm not worried about Minnesota losing, or Denver losing, or Golden State Losing," said coach Jason Kidd. "We're just trying to take care of what's in front of us right now, and that was Cleveland [tonight]. ... We can't start watching the scoreboard and seeing who's winning and who's losing."

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Doncic looks over the Cavs' defense. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Reggie Bullock seems to have found his shooting stroke against as the playoffs near. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson skies for a rebound over the much-taller Lauri Markkanen.

Next up, the Mavs will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards for the first time since trading Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline. In 12 games for the Wizards, Porzingis has averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from deep. Washington is just 4-8 during that 12-game span.

