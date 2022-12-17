Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade

If Chicago continues their struggles into the new year, the Dallas Mavericks should inquire about the two Bulls' veterans. Both players have been linked to the Mavs in the past.

The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season.

Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.

The Mavericks thought they were improving their rebounding and rim protection when signing veteran big man JaVale McGee in the offseason, but that acquisition has failed already through mid-December.

Dallas could have signed veteran guard and friend/mentor of Doncic in Goran Dragic, but opted against the move for reasons that are still head-scratching. Although Dallas could've just signed Dragic outright in the offseason, there's no time like the present to make things the way the should've been.

To bolster their depth at both the guard and center position, the Mavs should make a call to the faltering Chicago Bulls regarding a trade for Dragic and center Andre Drummond.

Dragic has played well off the bench for the Bulls so far this season, averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range in just under 17 minutes per game. That sure sounds like a guy who the Mavs could use off their bench and for the general happiness of Doncic.

For Drummond, he's done the same for Bulls coach Billy Donovan, as the veteran big has been effective in a reserve role while averaging 6.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers would make him Dallas' third leading rebounder in just 14 minutes per game. On top of his elite rebounding, Drummond is an underrated passer and would be an upgrade for the Mavs' big man rotation.

With Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell recently suffering injuries, Dallas needs to address their frontcourt depth sooner than later.

So, what would a potential trade for Dragic and Drummond look like?

The Mavericks, in theory, could send McGee and two future second-round picks for Dragic and Drummond.

Now, though McGee wouldn't fit the timeline for a rebuild, he could play the role of a veteran leader to a group of young players before potentially being shipped to a playoff team later down the road. Receiving two second-rounders for two veterans who are likely to walk to contending situations in the offseason – or potentially on the buyout market – is much better than nothing.

If the Bulls decide to cut the cord and blow it up, Mavs GM Nico Harrison should be making that call. And hey, who knows... If the Chicago blowup is big enough, perhaps the Mavs can get their foot in the door of a bigger trade including Zach LaVine.

